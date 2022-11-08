I deal with different themes on a daily basis that revolve around politics, news and the world of entertainment . Voracious of all that is topical, with a “historical” eye turned to the past and a “curious” eye turned to the future.

Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa, in the past few hours reiterated that, according to his vision, there is no longer a need to quarantine e in isolation the positives al Covid.

Not only that: the virologist also advised to make less massive use of tampons, as well as arguing that today it no longer makes sense to organize Covid wards in the hospital. Instead, he advised the frail to run for the fourth dose.

Bassetti: “Elderly and frail, go get the fourth dose”

Bassetti exposed his ideas through a video disclosed on his social accounts. “There is excellent data on bivalent vaccines, those that cover both the Omicron variant and the original Wuhan virus – explained the expert -. Production of antibodies four or five times higher than the old vaccine “.

Then he added: “The message is: elderly and frail, run to do the fourth dose. We run because soon a new wave will arrive with new variants “

Bassetti: “Enough swabs and quarantine”

Test chapter. “Enough tampons, especially al emergency room, but let’s do it less in general ”, declared the Ligurian doctor. “Let’s eliminate the obligation of quarantine or the isolation of positives – he continued -, it no longer makes great sense to continue with this thing”.

Bassetti: “Covid departments no longer make sense”

Finally, the last piece of advice: “Third: let’s avoid creating Covid departments, they are no longer of any use. We make bubbles in large departments “.

As for the approach to quarantine, Bassetti had clearly expressed his ideas even a few days ago, speaking to the microphones of the beraking latest news.

“I – he explained – I hope that we will arrive not at the reduction of the quarantine for Covid positives, but at the complete elimination”.

“I believe that we must necessarily change the approach on this virus, removing the obligation of isolation is the tool for a greater normalization of coexistence with the virus. I hope to be heard, however, it has already been done in other countries ”, concluded the expert.

Bassetti against the reintegration of doctors no vax

Bassetti recently also ruled against the reintegration of the no vax doctors in the ward wanted by the new executive headed by Giorgia Meloni. According to the infectious disease specialist, the decision to give space to staff who have not been vaccinated is wrong.

The president of the Gimbe Foundation also shares the same opinion as Bassetti, Nino Cartabellottawho lashed out at the government in harsh tones.



