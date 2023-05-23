Home » HiST Pharma announces FDA clearance
by admin
GUANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HiST Pharma announces, through its subsidiary Psoriasis Research Institute of Guangzhou (PRIG), that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the US federal food and drug agency) has approved its investigational new drug (IND), TC ointment, to launch a multi-center Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in the United States in patients with psoriasis vulgaris (plaque psoriasis), following a study of phase IIb already completed (NCT03372811).
“The initiation of a Phase III clinical study for our FDA-cleared IND represents another milestone for the company in the final phase of development of our world‘s first plant protection product following the Phase IIb study, which concluded with success, for the treatment of psoriasis”. – Liping Yang, CEO of HiST Pharma
Contacts
For more information about PRIG / HiST Pharma:
Prof. Liping Yang, Managing Director and CEO
Tel.: +86 20-32215437
E-mail: [email protected]

