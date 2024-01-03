Histamine risk, batches of tuna fillet recalled in supermarkets – QuiFinanza

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning concerning the Oltremare brand tuna fillet, frozen striata variant, due to the presence of excessive levels of histamine. This announcement comes after the identification of two affected lots of the product, prompting health authorities to take action to protect consumers.

The two batches of tuna fillet, marked as Establishment Number 514, Lots 3H05 and 3H06, have been recalled due to the potential health risks associated with consuming the product. The responsible factory, marked with the 514 (India) brand, and the distributor, Effegi Service Spa, have been identified as the sources of the affected products.

Consumers who have purchased items belonging to the specified lots are strongly advised to refrain from consuming the product. To ensure safety, the Ministry of Health recommends immediately returning the product to the point of sale where it was purchased. Customers can request a replacement or a full refund in compliance with health regulations.

Histamine intoxication, also known as scombroid syndrome, is caused by the decomposition of histidine in certain fish species, including tuna. When stored at improper temperatures, above 4 degrees, fish can undergo a spoilage process, leading to the production of histamine. This can result in food poisoning and various symptoms, including skin manifestations, gastrointestinal issues, hemodynamic symptoms, and neurological effects.

Given the potential health risks associated with consuming products with excessive histamine, consumers are urged to be vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of histamine poisoning after consuming suspect foods.

The Ministry of Health‘s swift action in recalling the affected tuna fillet batches demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers. By following the provided instructions, individuals can help maintain the general health of the community and uphold food safety regulations.