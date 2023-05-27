history of a forgotten war – breaking latest news

If there is a man who has nothing to do with it in this story, that man is him: Phillip Mehrtens, 37, small aircraft pilot of the Susi Air company, a wife and a 10-year-old son who are waiting for him in New Zeland. Even in the latest video – where he claims that the guerrillas will kill him if the government of Jakarta does not agree to discuss West Papua’s independence – at first sight he seems more like a tourist than a hostage. He was surrounded by a group of bearded men, wearing green rubber boots and funny hats, automatic weapons and bows with arrows. One shakes his hand, almost in a gesture of greeting.

The situation worsened But the months go by and Mehrtens still hasn’t said goodbye to that remote place in the mountains of the second largest island in the world (after Greenland) where on February 7 he landed on the grassy runway of Paro with five passengers (including a newborn). Captured by gunmen in Nduga Province, the poorest in Indonesia. Instead of being resolved, the situation became more complicated. In the previous video, the worst prospect looked like a long detention among the rebels of the West Papua Liberation Army. In the latest, the threat (confirmed by the group’s spokesman, Sebby Sambom) is to kill him if the Indonesian government does not enter into negotiations with the independence activists.

The blitz For now, Jakarta has responded with a blitz, which did not free the pilot and ended with 6 dead and dozens missing between military and civilians. Men in green boots are no joke. Mehrtens appeared more suffering in the new images, still wearing a denim jacket and Bermuda shorts, but with a sadder face than him. Long marches in the forest put him to the test. Time passes. See also Beware of excessive consumption of meat because in addition to cholesterol there is a risk of this problem

The farcical referendum West Papua is inhabited by 5.4 million people of Melanesian descent. With independence from Holland in 1949, Indonesia promised not to join. In 1961 however, with a military campaign and US support, those territories rich in raw materials were annexed (including what is now the largest gold mine in the world). The UN confirmed Indonesian sovereignty in 1969endorsing the outcome of a sham referendum in which 1,022 local leaders were allowed to vote instead of the entire population.

Torture and deportations While Australia did not oppose independence of Papua New Guinea in 1975, an independence movement was growing in the other half of the island to which Jakarta responded with a tough hand and by sending settlers from other parts of the country. Result: almost half a million dead since 1960. Since 2018, pro-independence activists have increased their attacks, also targeting foreigners. The army, according to a 2022 UN report, has committed horrendous crimes: children killed, men tortured, mass deportations. A forgotten story in which poor Phillip Mehrtens has nothing to do. The rebels should thank him instead of killing him: if it weren’t for him, who would talk about West Papua today?