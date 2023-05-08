history, what it does, how to become a volunteer

A Red Cross nurse who assists the wounded during the Great War, a volunteer who helps displaced people after an earthquake, an ambulance that provides assistance. The purpose of the Red Cross has always been to assist: from world wars to current disasters, from the difficulties of the past to those of the present. It all started in Italy in the 19th century, from the intuition of a young Swiss businessman. However, the boundaries of the association soon widened and strengthened in a common goal, as well as a community one.

Thus in 1928, in Geneva, the International Movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent was institutionalized. Today, it comprises 192 individual national societies, made up of some 80 million people worldwide. The Italian association, founded in 1864 in Milan, is currently made up of 600 regional and local committees throughout the country. It is fueled by over 156,000 volunteers, of which around 43,000 are young people.

What does the Red Cross do?

“The first volunteers were above all doctors or war generals, people who had to do with the medical and military fields, who enjoyed credibility”, he says Rosario Valastropresident of the Italian Red Cross (CRI).

«The first committees of Milan, Cremona and Brescia were born to pursue the original objective of assisting the wounded on the battlefields without distinction of nationality. For those times, in a moment full of patriotism, during the wars of independence, it was a new and revolutionary concept. But it has always been the pillar on which the Red Cross is based. A principle that made history and then inspired other associations. Unfortunately, today someone sees humanitarian aid as a political choice, questioning our value. But even in the conflict in Ukraine we provide aid according to the scale of emergencies, without any distinction of nationality, gender, age or political creed, as we have always done”.

The intervention of the Red Cross was fundamental during the wars

The Italian Red Cross is carried on the shoulders almost 160 years of history, in which his work was inevitably intertwined with the events of the country. “The intervention of Red Cross nurses and military doctors, respectively the nurse corps and the military corps of volunteers, was decisive during the first and second world wars,” underlines the president.

And even if a purely male environment did not accept the presence of volunteers at the beginning of the Great War, over time things have changed, so much so that in the military cemetery of Redipuglia, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the only woman present among one hundred thousand soldiers is the young Red Cross nurse Margherita Kaiser Parodi.

Give support through the public number 1520

«Afterwards I like to recall all that was the medical aid with which the Italian Red Cross responded to the needs of local healthcare, especially in many regions of northern Italy, and the so-called shopping package, one of the first social activities in the early seventies». Still today, anyone who feels in a difficult situation can find a psychological support or one response to practical requestssuch as home delivery of groceries and medicines.

The help of the Red Cross during the Covid

Then certainly there was the commitment during the covid pandemic, both in 2020, in full emergency, and the following year, in the vaccination campaign. «In the beginning, our biocontainment ambulances for the transport of patients infected with the virus proved to be invaluable. They allowed the positives to be moved to hospitals in isolation and in total safety,” recalls Valastro.

«Our volunteers, who increased by 50,000 in the emergency, helped people with groceries and tampons at home. Over 533,000 tests were carried out by our staff, almost 16,000 people assisted at the quarantine centers of Settimo Torinese and Crotone, aimed at specific categories of citizens who had nowhere to go, and more than 35,000 supported on board quarantine ships”. During the vaccination campaign, however, the staff of the Italian Red Cross administered over one million and 280,000 doses of vaccine.

First aid courses and life-saving maneuvers

The pandemic is not the only commitment of the association in the health sector. The CRI has blood collection unit to increase the culture of giving, start cyclically HIV awareness campaignson how to manage heat waves and cold snaps, organize training and information courses on first aid and life-saving manoeuvresincluding pediatrics. In this regard, after the earthquake that hit central Italy in 2016, it launched a cardioprotection project with the installation of defibrillators in 11 municipalities in the Marche region, freely accessible to citizens.

“It is an initiative that we would like to expand to the whole national territory”, the president points out, “because there is a great need to equip Italian municipalities, schools and soccer fields with defibrillators and consequently to train people on their correct use . With the so-called Dae, i.e. the semi-automatic external defibrillatorlives can be saved, but there is still a lot to do, both to increase the presence of these tools in public places and to increase staff training”.

The flagship of the Red Cross is the ambulance rescue

One of the flagships of the Italian Red Cross is then the ambulance rescue. «We offer emergency transport, when there is an agreement with the region, which can decide whether or not to use voluntary associations for the ambulance service, and also secondary, non-urgent transport, for example for discharge from hospital, accompaniment for therapies or routine visits.

How do you become a Red Cross volunteer?

Anyone wishing to join the CRI as a volunteer can become one, even temporarily, through the site or by going to one of the local committees. After the basic training course, a sort of visiting card for joining the association, there are numerous training opportunities, with over 200 specialization coursesranging from the health sector to the emergency, social or humanitarian sector.

“A person can decide the area in which they want to volunteer based on their talents or the needs of the reality around them,” suggests Valastro. «As regards assistance in war, on the other hand, it is reserved for the auxiliary corps, which are the military and the nurses, which we were talking about earlier. However, in the last year there have been many volunteers who have gone to Ukraine to bring humanitarian aid». Since the conflict broke out in February 2022, the Italian Red Cross has carried out 84 missions and donated 3,500 tons of humanitarian aid, engaging over 350 volunteers.

Red Cross projects in Ukraine

Sending essential goods

It is there to lead the relief efforts in Ukraine Ignazio Schinto, Director of Operations, Emergencies and Relief of the CRI, himself present in about ten missions. To the Ukrainian people they are sent basic necessities: blankets, clothes, over-the-counter medicines, food. «To ensure constant shipments, we identified land in Suceava, in Romania, on the border with Ukraine, where we bought four tensile structures and built a hub, a warehouse that we need to store food and goods. As many as 41 of the 84 Italian missions left from there», says Schintu.

Evacuation of fragile civilians

In addition to the weekly dispatch of aid convoys, the Italian Red Cross has also acted directly for the evacuations of fragile civilianshospitalized in psychiatric hospitals, which were no longer assisted due to lack of doctors.

«It happened in May, during the first phase of the conflict», recalls Schintu, «we were dealing with 250 patients, suffering from motor and cognitive disabilities, who we could not transport by plane because they were too disoriented or unable to bear a flight. Some of them hadn’t been out of the hospital for thirty years. So we made convoys by land, some were even transported by ambulance. Of them, 176 are still in charge at our centers in Italy, in Trento, Marina di Massa and Settimo Torinese. The other 74 were welcomed by some regions, in particular by Piedmont”.

Creation of mobile clinics

In December, the CRI also announced the progress of shared projects with the Ukrainian Red Cross. The first concerns the creation of mobile clinics to make up for the lack of general practitioners. In fact, some doctors have moved to the border areas or to hospitals to assist the wounded. And they have left the civilian population without health coverage. The second, the construction of 120 temporary housing modules for displaced families. “This meant not forcing millions of people to move to Western countries, because the truth is that the majority of Ukrainian citizens, especially the elderly, want to continue living in their country,” underlines Schintu.

Creation of housing modules

«At the end of August we started to create housing modules which saw the light at the end of November, while others will be ready in the spring”. For this the Red Cross has allocated 12 million from donations. “These and the 5xMille are a symbol of citizens’ trust in us,” concludes Valastro.

«Other important funding comes to us from the state. Since we provide a variety of aids, especially in the national field of civil protection, we receive a contribution every year. This is agreed in a contract that we sign on a regular basis. Then there are the companies, since over the years we have built a network of collaboration with the profit sector».

A little history of the Red Cross

The history of the Italian Red Cross coincides with the birth of the Red Cross of Milan, one of the first national committees to be formed. Everything is related to the second war of Italian independence. In San Martino and Solferino there was one of the bloodiest battles of the 19th century. There were about one hundred thousand dead, missing and wounded, in particular – due to the cannons – a very high number of amputees. Many of them moved a few kilometers from Solferino, to Castiglione delle Stiviere. Here a field hospital was set up, but the presence of doctors and nurses to provide them with first aid was almost non-existent. To help these men only the women of the country.

The tragedy, but above all the diligent work of the improvised nurses, was witnessed by a Swiss businessman, Jean-Henri Dunant. This was at the front for personal interests and to meet Napoleon III. His plans changed: he started looking for other men and women who would help the wounded with water, food, bandages. He went to the battlefield to collect more wounded soldiers, he opened churches to create more beds and shelters. An eyewitness and protagonist on the front lines, in November 1862 Dunant recounted his experience in a book entitled A souvenir from Solferino.

Hence the project to form teams of volunteer nurses who could help the wounded on the battlefields, according to a criterion of absolute impartiality. The idea soon took shape in the national Red Cross societies, the first in Milan, in June 1864. Today all the committees appear under the aegis of the Italian Red Cross. The latter is part of the international Red Cross movement and coordinated by an international committee. This is based in Geneva. It ensures that humanitarian aid and protection is provided to victims of war and armed violence around the world. For his intuition, Dunant received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

