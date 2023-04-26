Home » hit by a landslide, stuck 50 meters underground
hit by a landslide, stuck 50 meters underground

hit by a landslide, stuck 50 meters underground

Duno (Varese) – She was engaged in aexploration 50 meters underground in caves of the San Martino complexabove Duno, in the province of Varese, when was it hit by a blast of stones. A speleologist was thus blocked inside the cave: help is now on trying to reach it.

The cave

The accident occurred this afternoon, Tuesday 25 April. The woman, who would be an expert speleologist, was exploring the cave – a complex well known to speleologists – when stones fell off a wall and hit her, preventing her from moving.

Difficult relief

The woman’s excursion companions immediately alerted 118 and the mountain rescue, which activated the speleological team. Specialists are now trying to go down inside the cavedescribed as narrow and impervious, e reach the wound. It is presumable that the rescue operations will take several hours: in fact, the difficulty of reaching the stranded woman adds to the difficulty of having to immobilize and then carry it to the surface.

The Cadorna line

The cave where the accident occurred is near the “Val Alta”, on the Cadorn linea, a series of fortifications used during the Second World War dai partisans engaged against German units and RSI soldiers.

One road

The intervention area is located not far from the top of the mountain and can be reached by a single carriageway along which the first rescue vehicles moved.

Updating

