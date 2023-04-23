Hitting children to punish parents.

Chiara Saraceno

The two most explicit examples of the sacrifice of children’s rights to harm parents concern the children of same-sex couples and mothers convicted of criminal law.

Hitting children and adolescents to punish their parents. It is not a new story and not only Italian. But Italy, among the western democratic countries, shows a particular stubbornness in doing so, even when at the same time there are complaints about low fertility and the growing imbalance between age groups to the detriment of the youngest. Among the most recent episodes, which see the incumbent government actively involved in sacrificing the rights of children, as children, to harm their parents is the rejection of European legislation on the cross-border recognition of double parenting in the case of children of same-sex couples e the lack of approval of the bill that aimed to prevent the young children of mothers sentenced to prison from being subjected to the prison regime. I would add the resistance to granting Italian citizenship to children born and raised in Italy and educated in Italy, but with foreign parents. Even if in this case it is not directly a question of sacrificing the children to punish the parents, it is still a question of considering these children as pure appendages of the parents, regardless of the fact that the nationality of the latter constitutes a cultural and sometimes even linguistic world largely unknown to the children. I add the paradox of a country, Italy, which recognizes citizenship (including the right to vote) to the descendants of its emigrants who often do not know Italian and have never even come to Italy fleetingly, while it hinders those in Italy was born and trained in Italy.

But let’s go back to the two most explicit examples of the sacrifice of children’s rights to hit the parents, which concern, in fact, the children of same-sex couples and mothers convicted of criminal law.

In the case of the children of same-sex couples what is being targeted is the deviation from the filiation process based on the heterosexual norm. A rule which, in Italy, applies not only to access to assisted procreation techniques, even with recourse to a donor, but also to adoption. In both cases, in fact, the possibility is legally granted only to couples of people of different sexes, for whom infertility is not considered an impediment to becoming parents, whereas it is for same-sex couples.

The sacrifice of children’s rights in the name of defending the standard family has a long history which in Italy lasted and lasts longer than in most western democratic countries. Until 1975, children born out of wedlock were even declared illegitimate. Furthermore, in the name of defending the “legitimate” family, they could not be recognized by the parent who had procreated them in an adulterous relationship (and the mother, if married to another person, could not declare that the child did not belong to her husband, while the latter could disavow it). It is worth noting that the status of “illegitimate” was very heavy not only from an objective point of view, as it deprived those born in these circumstances of the legal protection of one of the parents (mostly the father ) and the same right to maintain a relationship with him. It was also from a symbolic point of view, as in fact it branded those children as those who would not have had the right to be born. Paradoxically, it was not the “natural” family, i.e. the filiation that took place following a sexual relationship between a man and a woman, even when bound by bonds of affection, that was defended, but the legitimate one, founded on marriage. A paradox reconfirmed even when in 1975 it was given the possibility of recognizing children born of adulterous relationships and the terrible term “illegitimate” was replaced by the softer “natural”: a statute that continued to remain weaker, from the point of view of rights and legal access to kinship relationships, of the “legitimate”. We had to wait until 2012 for any distinction between children born in and out of wedlock to be eliminated by overcoming the restrictive article 30 of the Constitutionfrom the point of view both of access to recognition by both parents, and also to the entire kinship of both, and of the absence of hierarchies between legitimate and natural children with respect to inheritance.

It should be remembered that one of the reasons why Italy took a long time to arrive at this equation it concerned the resistance opposed by some political and cultural sectors to the extension to children of incestuous relationships of the right to be recognized by both parents. An extension that eventually passed, albeit subject to the opinion of a juvenile judge who evaluates the opportunity from the point of view of the child’s well-being.

It is precisely the well-being of the child and his right to family relationships that guided, albeit belatedly, the equalization of all those born with respect to the recognition of rootedness in a filiation relationship. At stake is no longer the defense of a family model to the bitter end, even at the expense of the rights of children, of children, but the defense of the rights and well-being of the latter, in compliance with the 1990 International Convention on the Rights of the Child. Just as a minor can be removed from his parents and parental authority removed from them, if they are considered harmful – not in the abstract, or because they do not comply with standard forms, but in behavior ascertained on a case-by-case basis – a child cannot be denied the right to the family relationships in which he is born and grows only because they do not correspond to the standard model. I remind you that not even being responsible for serious criminal offenses automatically leads to the legal suspension of parenthood.

Having overcome the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate (or natural) children, the sacrifice of children in the name of a principle is not finished. Having abandoned the defense of the “legitimate” family to the bitter end, we have now moved on to defending the “natural” one, in the name of which children of same-sex couples are prevented from being recognized by both parents who wanted them. Consequently these children find themselves in the condition of the so-called illegitimate children until 1975: unable to be recognized by a parent, therefore also with a legally halved kinship. It is said that the legalization of gestation for others is to be prevented. But then why also involve the children of couples of women? Indeed, in this whole debate the parenting of lesbian couples is totally erased. And even when one of the mothers is pregnant and one is the egg donor, the maternity of the second is not recognized, unlike what happens for the paternity of the man who, in the gay or heterosexual couple, supplies the sperm. Furthermore, it is an impediment that in fact does not affect couples of different sexes who resort to gestation for others (the majority of those who resort to it) and can easily bypass the prohibitions and the difficulties deriving from them.

We can and should discuss the ethical and women’s health issues associated with giving birth to others (but also to egg donation, which many “regular” couples resort to without any ethical and health doubts being raised, despite requiring heavy health interventions on the woman who lends herself to it), to the possible forms of exploitation which it can give rise to and how they can be opposed, just as the question of the right of children born in these ways to know their origins must be addressed. But they are different issues from those of the right of children not to be sacrificed on the altar of principles and legitimate differences in values, denying them the right to have both parents who wanted them. In the first place, it is necessary to distinguish between filiation through gestation for others and filiation through sperm donation, therefore, in the case of same-sex couples, between gay fatherhood and lesbian motherhood. Secondly children must be guaranteed the right to have both parents who wanted them, even if the way they came into the world does not correspond to that standard and, in the case of gestation for others, illegal in our country, but legal in others.

The use of special adoption, proposed as a solution for homosexual double parenting, in addition to being financially onerous, is an insecure path, because entrusted to the assessment of social services and judges as to whether, a priori, being a parent of the same sex as the biological one constitutes an element of risk for the child, or requests special abilities, to be verified promptly. It is also a long process, which in addition to effectively leaving the child in a state of legal deprivation of one of the two parents, exposes to the risk that, in the event of a couple conflict, the biological and legal parent refuses the other the access to parenthood or that the non-biological parent abandons his or her responsibilities. Unfortunately, children are often instruments of revenge and blackmail in marital conflicts. In the case of same-sex couples, the unacknowledged parenthood of one of the two offers adults in conflict an additional weapon, without any possibility of defence, especially by children who cannot claim the right to a relationship with the unrecognized parent.

I children – very young – forced to share prison with their mothers – are another example of the denial of children’s rights in the name of parental guilt. At stake here is not the defense of some form of family, natural or legal, but an extreme and paradoxical identification of the child with the mother, according to which the need of a small child to be with his mother, o the absence of family figures – the father, grandparents – capable of taking care of him is reversed in the transfer to the child of the punishment inflicted on the mother, without considering the negative impact that this can have on the emotional, relational, cognitive, linguistic development of the child whose physical space and relationships are so restricted over the years that we know are crucial to the development of skills. Those who work with these children report learning disabilities, difficulty establishing relationships and detaching themselves from their mother with whom they live in a forced symbiotic relationship. The government majority has blocked, with a series of amendments that are also pejorative to the current situation, a bill which, in the name of the interests of children, aimed to allow them, following the positive opinion of a magistrate, to be able to live with their mothers in protected family homes, where their mothers were subjected to surveillance and re-education activities, and they could enjoy free spaces and have normal relationships with the outside world. This would have been a marked improvement compared to the current situation, where the only alternative to prison are the ICAMs, prison structures that are only apparently lighter, but prisons in all respects, with bars on the windows and bolts.

It must be said that the women who find themselves in prison with their children are mostly foreigners: often they are Roma convicted of theft, or women linked to trafficking or drug trafficking. As often happens to foreigners and the poor, including minors, they cannot access home detention because they do not have a home to stay in and/or people who can vouch for them. Placement in protected family homes, with well-structured projects of social inclusion, would help these women not necessarily fall into a circuit of marginalization and their children not to be destined to follow the same path.

Chiara Saraceno, Honorary Fellow Collegio Carlo Alberto, Turin