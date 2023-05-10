Hiv, 40 years since the discovery of the virus – Healthcare

news-txt”>

40 years have passed since the identification of the HIV virus. Indeed, on 20 May 1983, in the pages of Science, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Paris described for the first time “a retrovirus belonging to the family of human T-cell leukemia viruses”. The virus “was isolated from a Caucasian patient with signs and symptoms often preceding acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS),” wrote the researchers behind the discovery, including future Nobel laureates Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Luc Montagnier.

After the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) had reported an unexplained increase in cases of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia in young homosexuals in 1981, for about a year there had been various hypotheses on the causes of the disease. Until in 1982 the hypothesis that it could be of viral origin finally began to spread. This theory seems to be confirmed by some outbreaks of disease in the USA, by the first death from AIDS after an infected transfusion and by the first case of transmission from mother to fetus.

Identifying the virus responsible for the disease turns out to be complex and several laboratories try their hand at the enterprise. The first to cross the finish line were the researchers from the Pasteur Institute on the afternoon of February 4, 1983: “while I was letting the electron microscope cool down before turning it off, I saw a virus under the screen”, Charles Dauguet, the first researcher to see the virus, which was christened Lymphadenopathy Associated Virus.

The following year, Robert Gallo of the National Cancer Institute also isolates a virus in patients with AIDS: he calls it human T-cell leukemia virus type III.

A dispute will begin over the paternity of the discovery and the name of the new virus, until in 1986 an international committee will give the virus the name of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) or HIV.