Of Christine Brown

The case of the Dusseldorf patient published in the journal Nature. The man was judged to be in total remission for four years, ten years after the transplant

He is 53 years old, scientists dubbed him the Dusseldorf patient. the fifth person in the world to be recognized as cured, or rather in complete remission of the HIV virus nine years after a stem cell transplant. His case earned a publication on the pages of the magazine Nature Medicine.

The patient’s medical history The man was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 and underwent a test in 2010 antiretroviral treatments that HIV-positive patients must take for life to keep the virus nestled in the body at bay. The following year, in 2011, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and, given the combination of the two diseases, the doctors together with the patient chose to take a dangerous path which turned out to be successful. In 2013, the Dusseldorf patient underwent a stem cell transplant taken from a donor’s bone marrow or blood to replace diseased white blood cells. The donor was selected with a genetic mutation detail that makes it resistant to HIV. The idea was in fact to cure leukemia first of all, while at the same time giving genetic resistance to HIV. Indeed, in people with this particular mutation (CCR5 delta32) HIV does not take root and they are therefore protected from that infection.

Nine years after receiving the stem cell transplant and four years after stopping antiretroviral treatments the researchers announced that the patient does not show signs of a functional and replicating HIV genome in his body: in fact, the viral load is off. The virus is no longer detectable in the blood for this reason the patient was judged to be in complete remission of HIV. According to the doctors in Dusseldorf who are treating him, the man is in good health. See also Breaking the news: Apple Watch S7 is available in 41 and 45 mm larger sizes | Apple News | Apple Daily

Previous The case of Dusseldorf one dethe very few known cases in the world of complete remission from HIV after stem cell transplant. The first was the Berlin patient, Timothy Ray Brown, the Berlin patient (b. 1966) who was in complete remission for twelve years and recently died of leukemia. Another London patient in remission for four years. Before them a 66-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. All of these patients received a mutated stem cell transplant.

However, these are expensive, high-risk, potentially lethal interventions that do not always work, not even against leukemia and are currently used as a last resort in the most extreme cases: they cannot represent a cure for the 40 million people who still live together in the world with the AIDS virus. And, for that matter, other people who have received a marrow transplant haven’t gotten rid of the infection.