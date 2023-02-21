He is 53 years old, scientists have dubbed him “the Dusseldorf patient”. He is the fifth person in the world to be recognized as “cured”, or rather in “complete remission” of the HIV virus nine years after a stem cell transplant. His case has earned a publication in the pages of the journal Nature Medicine.

The patient’s medical history The man was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 and underwent testing in 2010. antiretroviral treatments that HIV-positive patients must take for life to keep the virus nestled in the body at bay. The following year, 2011, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and, given the combination of the two diseases, the doctors together with the patient chose to take a dangerous road which turned out to be successful. In 2013, the Dusseldorf patient was in fact subjected to a stem cell transplant taken from a donor’s bone marrow or blood to replace diseased white blood cells. The donor was selected with a genetic mutation detail that makes it resistant to HIV. The idea was in fact to cure leukemia first of all, but at the same time giving genetic resistance to HIV. Indeed, in people with this particular mutation (CCR5 delta32) HIV does not take root and they are therefore protected from that infection.

Nine years after receiving the stem cell transplant and four years after stopping antiretroviral treatments the researchers announced that the patient does not show signs of a functional and replicating HIV genome in his body: in fact the viral load is off. The virus is no longer detectable in the blood for this reason the patient was judged to be in «complete remission from HIV». According to the doctors in Dusseldorf who are treating him, the man is in good health. See also Elden Ring review ban lifted | Many media gave full marks, saying it was too difficult to explode

Previous The case of Dusseldorf is one of the very few known cases in the world of complete remission from HIV after stem cell transplantation. The first was the “Berlin Patient,” Timothy Ray Brown, the “Berlin Patient” (born 1966) who had been in complete remission for twelve years and recently died of leukemia. Another “London patient” has been in remission for four years. Before them a 66-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. All these patients received a transplant of “mutated” stem cells.