HIV drug slows ‘progression of Huntington’s disease and dementia’. The Cambridge University study

Neurodegenerative problems such as dementia o to Huntington’s disease are characterized by an accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain, so treatments aimed at counteracting the symptoms of these conditions should promote or restore the brain organ’s natural ability to eliminate these substances. In a new study published in the journal Neuronresearchers from the Cambridge Institute for Medical Research and the UK Dementia Research Institute at theUniversity of Cambridge have shown that a drug currently used to combat the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) could address this need. The research team, led by David Rubinsteingave maraviroc to a mouse model for four weeks. This medicine was approved by US and European regulatory bodies in 2007, as a treatment for HIV positive patients. Maraviroc, the experts explain, inhibits the action of the protein CCR5involved in the immune system and the brain’s ability to clear substances associated with dementia.

Huntington’s disease, experts explain, is a rare genetic disease that mainly affects the central nervous system. This condition, we read on the Istituto Superiore di Sanità website, is caused by a defective gene inherited from a parent, and is characterized by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells present in specific areas of the brain. Brain damage can worsen to impair movement, cognition, and behavior. With a similar frequency between men and women, Huntington’s disease generally occurs between the ages of 35 and 50 and is associated with a prevalence rate of approximately 4-6 people per 100,000 individuals. Dementia is the umbrella term used to describe a decline in mental faculties severe enough to interfere with daily life. This broad category of diseases affects about 30 percent of the over 85s and between 0.1 and 0.5 percent of the general population. The most common condition of dementia is the alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for about 60-80 percent of general dementia cases.

Neurodegenerative diseases, the scholars explain, are associated with the accumulation of misfolded proteins, such as huntingtin and tau. These clusters lead to the death of neurons and, subsequently, to the onset of dementia-related symptoms. The researchers examined mouse models and found that the specimens with Huntington’s disease showed a particular activity of specialized immune cells, called microglia. These cells, in fact, released molecules capable of activating the protein CCR5, which could inhibit the function of the brain necessary to eliminate proteins associated with dementia, such as tau. “Microglia start releasing these chemicals long before physical signs of the disease appear,” Rubinsztein says. Specific treatments against neurodegenerative diseases should therefore be started before the onset of symptomatic manifestations”. Treatments that inhibited the action of CCR5 could slow the progression of Huntington’s disease and dementia, according to the study.

The authors then found that mice that received maraviroc were associated with a notable decrease in huntingtin aggregates compared to untreated mice. At the same time, animals with dementia that received the drug appeared to correlate with a significant reduction in the presence of tau protein accumulations. “We are very excited about these results – concludes Rubinsztein – because we have identified a new mechanism linked to neurodegeneration and an existing and already validated method that could slow the progression of dementia. Our results could also pave the way for the study of other potentially effective formulations against Huntington’s disease. Indeed, during the development of the drug, other CCR5 inhibitor candidates were not considered valid against HIV, but they could still prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

Valentina DiPaola