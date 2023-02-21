It’s official: patients recovered fromHiv they went up to five. The latest case, confirmed in recent days, concerns a 53-year-old HIV-positive German man suffering from acute myeloid leukemia who, for reasons of privacy, has been nicknamed “the Dusseldorf patient”. As told by the team of doctors from the University of Dusseldorf who followed him, although the details of the treatment to which the patient underwent, i.e. the transplant of stamina cells of the bone marrow, were first announced in 2019, only now have they been able to confirm that it still has no detectable trace of the virus today despite the fact that antiretroviral therapies were suspended 4 years ago and the transplant performed 9 years ago.

“It really is a cure and not just a long-term remission,” commented alla ABCNews Bjorn-Erik Ole Jensen, first author of studio Published on Nature Medicine. “This obviously positive example gives us hope, but there is still a lot of work to do”.

Patients recovered from HIV

Let us briefly recall that theHiv, or human immunodeficiency virus, from which they suffer about 40 million people around the world, it enters the body to attack the immune system and in most cases it is a lifelong infection, as the virus is never completely eradicated. Without any kind of treatment, the ongoing damage of HIV can lead toAids, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. But today, thanks to drugs increasingly innovative, patients are able to keep the virus at bay, living longer and with good health, while research is also focusing on being able to to preventinfection via a Vaccine.

The first person cured of HIV was Timothy Ray Brown, also known as “Patient from Berlin”in 2009. Later, in 2019, the recovery of the “London Patient” and in 2022 of patients from The City of Hope and New York. This last case, the patient from Dusseldorf, thus joins a small group of people who have been treated in truly extreme circumstances, i.e. after a stem cell transplant, generally performed only on patients with cancer who have no other treatment options. A stem cell transplant, we specify, is a high-risk and extremely complex procedure, also known as a matched donor transplant of hematopoietic stem cellsin which comes “replaced” the immune system. In other words, immature blood cells from the donor are taken and transferred into the bone marrow of the patient, to repopulate it.

Looking for a cure for all

The main goal, therefore, is to treat certain types of cancer, such as leukemia, but this technique was also effective for the treatment of HIV in these patients. Furthermore, we recall that the patients had also received the same from donors genetic mutation resistant to infectionHiv (of which only 1% of the population is provided), capable of eliminating a protein (Ccr5), which the virus normally uses to enter blood cells. “I think we can get a lot of information from this last patient and these similar cases for HIV care,” Jensen added.

Stem cell transplant, however, is a procedure too risky so that it can be offered as a cure to all those who have HIV. “When you hear about these treatments it’s obviously amazing. But still remains theexception to the rule,” he commented Todd Your Hands, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health (Massachusetts). Although scientists are confident: every time they manage to cure a new patient, they obtain valuable information useful in understanding what it might take to arrive at a cure for all. “It is obviously a step forward in the advancement of science and in making us understand, in some way, what it takes to recover from HIV,” concluded Ellerin.

Via: Wired.it

