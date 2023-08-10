HIV, first patient without CCR5-delta-32 mutation recovered with stem cell transplant

This is the sixth case of recovery from HIV after a stem cell transplant for cancer treatment. It is the first time, however, that the donor did not have the rare CCR5-delta-32 mutation.

In the past years five patients suffering from Hiv and subjected to stem cell transplant for cancer treatment they recovered from the infection. Now a sixth case has been added, but for the first time he has received cells from a donor who did not have the rare CCR5-delta-32 mutationwhich kills a receptor that most strains of HIV use to enter cells.

All’International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS) 2023 the case of the man nicknamed the was presented “Geneva patient”, who continues to have undetectable HIV 20 months after stopping antiretroviral therapy (ART). They reported it Asier Sáez-Ciriónof the Pasteur Institute in Paris, e Alexandra Calm, of the Geneva University Hospitals in Switzerland: “All markers of the infection decreased very rapidly to become undetectable by classical analysis within a few months. To date, 20 months after stopping treatment, there have been no viral rebounds.”

This case is important because it suggests that the use of stem cells with the CCR5-delta-32 mutation may not be necessary to achieve long-term HIV remission. If that were the case, it would make it easier to find suitable donors for HIV-positive cancer patients in need of a transplant.

However, experts warn that continued monitoring and further tests are needed, since in the past transplants using so-called stem cells wild-type they have not been able to eliminate HIV. While the antiretrovirals can keep HIV replication under control indefinitely, the virus inserts its genetic patterns (known as proviruses) into host cells and creates a latent viral reservoir that is extremely difficult to eradicate.

“It is impossible to predict the likelihood of a rebound, but all viral reservoir measurements to date have failed to find any intact virus,” he said. Sharon Lewin, of the University of Melbourne and president of the IAS -. This is excellent news, but these are still clinical cases”.

The patient of Geneva

The new case involves a Caucasian man in his 50s who was diagnosed with HIV in 1990 and had been on continuous suppressive antiretroviral therapy since 2005. Despite treatment, pre-transplant testing showed a detectable residual Plasma HIV RNA and HIV DNA in CD4 T cells (reflecting the viral reservoir).

The man developed a rare and aggressive type of sarcoma and underwent whole-body chemo/radiotherapy before receiving an allogeneic stem cell transplant in July 2018. As there were no matched donors who carried the CCR5-delta- mutation, 32, cells from a donor without the mutation were used.

The patient achieved full chimerism, indicating that all of his immune cells came from the donor. He developed acute and chronic graft versus host disease and was treated with various immunosuppressive drugs, including the JAK/STAT inhibitor ruxolitinib. Three years after the transplant, in November 2021, he stopped treatment and subsequently used on-demand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) twice.

Currently, man still has a viral load that is undetectable with both standard and ultrasensitive tests. After the transplant, the HIV DNA in his T cells and bone marrow decreased dramatically and the researchers were able to detect only defective, non-intact viruses.

In laboratory studies they failed to induce virus production from human CD4 cells and HIV DNA was undetectable in intestinal biopsies. No HIV-specific T-cell responses were detected and its antibodies have progressively decreased, suggesting that there may be no virus left to activate the immune system.

“All of the immunological markers we analyzed were unable to detect HIV products, whether it be the presence of proviruses or low-level viral replication or viral RNA,” Sáez-Cirión said. After the transplant, some traces of HIV DNA were found, but in-depth analyzes revealed that they were related to viruses unable to replicate”.

“However, they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus is still present in anatomical or cellular “sanctuaries” – the researchers acknowledged -. There could be a viral rebound in the future, although we hope that this situation of viral remission will be permanent.”

Five more successes with stem cell transplantation

Only a few people have been cured of HIV after stem cell transplantation. The first, Timothy Ray Brown, known as the “Berlin patient”, received two transplants to treat leukemia in 2006. His oncologist came up with the idea of ​​using stem cells with the CCR5-delta-32 mutation, hypothesizing that could cure both cancer and HIV. The patient stopped ART at the time of his first transplant and his viral load did not rebound. Despite widespread analysis of blood, intestines and other tissues, the researchers found no traces of HIV capable of replicating itself. At the time of his death in September 2020, he had been HIV free for over 13 years.

At CROI 2019, the case of Adam Castillejo, nicknamed the “London patient”, treated of HIV after a stem cell transplant to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma from a donor with a double CCR5-delta-32 mutation was presented. He stopped ART in September 2017, a year and a half after his transplant, and is still infection free.

At CROI 2022 we reported the case of a middle-aged woman with leukemia who underwent a transplant using a combination of umbilical cord blood cells with the CCR5-delta-32 mutation and partially matched adult stem cells from a relative. She stopped ART three years after the transplant and remains HIV free.

At IAS 2022 it was the turn of Paul Edmonds, the “City of Hope patient”, who received an HIV-resistant stem cell transplant in early 2019 and stopped ART two years later, currently in remission at long term.

Also at CROI 2022, the case of Marc Franke, the “Düsseldorf patient”, was reported, who received a stem cell transplant from a donor with a double CCR5-delta-32 mutation more than a decade ago and stopped ART almost five years ago. He is still HIV free and was recently declared cured.

