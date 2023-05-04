Hiv. Gene editing therapy on two targets to clear the infection

Gene-editing therapy targeting two targets — HIV-1, the virus that causes AIDS, and CCR5, the co-receptor that helps the virus enter cells — could effectively eliminate HIV infection. That’s according to new research from Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). The study is the first to combine a dual strategy of gene editing with antiretroviral drugs.

“The idea comes from the few human cases cured by the virus, i.e. patients who underwent bone marrow transplants for leukemia and for whom cells carrying mutations that inactivated CCR5 were used,” he explains Camel Khaliliof Temple University.

In previous work, the team had shown that it was possible to eliminate the viral genetic material from the cells of living laboratory animals through gene editing, but the infection then returned due to some viral reservoirs present in the tissues.

Researchers at Temple University Health System and the University of Nebraska then began focusing on the CCR5 receptor.

Working in the mouse model, they observed that viral suppression, T-cell recovery, and elimination of replicating HIV-1 occurred in 58% of the animals infected with the virus when gene-editing therapy and antivirals were administered. virus.

04 maggio 2023

