The enthusiasm of having found a safe and effective vaccine against Sars.Cov.2 in a handful of months had deluded many that it was possible to arrive at an equally efficient weapon against the HIV virus. But no, there is no good news, because the study on the only vaccine already at an advanced level of clinical trials, in phase 3, which began in 2019 and conducted by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, which is part of Johnson & Johnson, has not given the desired results: the vaccine does not work.