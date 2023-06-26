Hiv, identified a compound that can activate and allow the eradication of the latent reservoirs of the virus

A molecular compound, which activates human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) latent in cells, has been shown to be a promising treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). This is demonstrated by the study conducted by a multi-institutional research group, led by researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) and published in theEuropean Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. The study makes a significant contribution to the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), the underlying virus of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is difficult to get rid of. Although antiretroviral therapy (ART), which is usually given as a combination of drugs, can inhibit viral replication, it cannot completely cure human immunodeficiency infection type 1 (HIV-1). This condition occurs because the virus forms latent infections in cells, where it remains present but inactive and therefore not amenable to drug therapy. Eradication of latent human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) is the major obstacle to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cure. Now, the Japanese research team has identified a compound that can activate and enable the eradication of these latent reservoirs containing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Latency reversal agents (LRAs), drugs that reverse the latency process and cause activation of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), can be used in a “shock and kill” approach to addressing the disease. Shocking latency reversal agents (LRAs) reactivates latent reservoirs of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which can then be killed by the patient’s immune system. However, while the use of latency reversal agents (LRAs) has previously shown reactivation of latently infected cells, no reduction in the population of latent human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) reservoirs has been observed. In this study, the authors focused on YSE028, a derivative of a molecule called DAG-lactone. This kind of molecules has already been studied as a therapy for cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. YSE028 activates a protein, called protein kinase C (PKC), which has proven latency reversal activity and shows no significant toxicity to cells. “Our previous study demonstrated that YSE028 was capable of causing the reactivation of latently infected human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cells and subsequently inducing cell death,” explained lead author Takahiro Ishii.

“We therefore explored structurally similar chemical derivatives to YSE028 with even greater latency reversal activity,” Ishii said. The scientists used a cell line, called J-Lat 10.6, cells latently infected with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), then modified to express a green fluorescence protein upon their activation that has allowed to identify active cells. The research group has also identified the characteristics that influence the various qualities of the molecule, such as the affinity for binding with protein kinase C (PKC) and the resistance to degradation by some enzymes that can affect the stability of compounds. “Our data will be highly useful for the design of DAG-lactone derivatives to activate PKC, and could be crucial for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus,” he said. Hirokazu Tamamura, senior author. The use of these newly identified DAG-lactone derivatives, in combination with anti-HIV drugs and other latency reversal agents (LRAs), could bring us closer to a complete cure for human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV- 1)”, concluded Tamamura.

I study

Lucrezia Parpaglioni

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

