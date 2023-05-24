Hiv, infections drop in the USA, -12% in 4 years – Healthcare

news-txt”>

In the United States, HIV infections are declining: new annual cases fell by 12% between 2017 and 2021, going from 36,500 infections to about 32,100. It is one of the data from the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) which shows a trend that bodes well for the future: the reduction

“Our country’s HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction,” said CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky, “However, long-standing factors, such as systemic inequalities, social and economic marginalization and residential segregation, stand between highly effective HIV treatment and prevention and the people who could benefit from it”.

The report shows that the decline in new cases is closely related to the increase in the activity of diagnosis, access to treatment and the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which has seen a leap forward in just 4 years. In 2021, 30% of the 1.2 million people who could benefit from it used it compared to 13% in 2017.

For the CDC, the decline in new infections among the youngest (13-24 years) is particularly important: in this age group, new cases have gone from 9,300 in 2017 to 6,100 in 2021. The decline was sharp above all in the young people who declare themselves gay or bisexual, a slice of the population in which around 80% of new infections have been recorded.

However, the persistence of strong differences between ethnic groups is worrying: blacks and Hispanics represent the groups in which the greatest number of infections is concentrated (over 70%); they are also those in which the reduction of new cases proceeds more slowly.