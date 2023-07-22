Hiv, ok Ema to new Prep to prevent contagion

(beraking latest news) – Green light from the European Medicines Agency Ema for a new drug for pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) against AIDS virus infection. The CHMP, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EU regulatory body, has in fact expressed a positive opinion for cabotegravir (Apretude*, ViiV Healthcare) aimed at “reducing the risk of sexually acquired HIV type 1 (HIV-1) infection”. The EMA communicated this, recalling that “at the end of 2022, according to the World Health Organization, 39 million people globally were living with HIV”. —salutewebinfo@beraking latest news.com (Web Info)

