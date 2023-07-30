HIV, people with low viral load do not transmit the infection during unprotected sex – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

An American study goes beyond the U=U (undetectable = untransmittable) equation and confirms the importance of antiretroviral therapy, which “deactivates” the virus

Can an HIV-positive person with low viral load infect his partner? This question was answered by a study by the Global Health Impact Group of Atlanta (USA), published in the Lancet

, according to which the risk of transmitting the infection through unprotected sexual intercourse, if the subject has minimal viral load, is zero or extremely close to zero. The work therefore goes beyond the equation U=U (undetectable = untransmittable), by now ascertained, according to which people with HIV who follow antiretroviral therapy correctly, and who have an undetectable viral load, do not transmit the virus to their partners.

Viral load less than 1000

The Global Health Impact Group review is based on 244 studies involving 7,762 couples with an HIV-positive partner, across 25 countries. The researchers say that there is no evidence of possible transmission of the virus if the viral load is less than 600 copies per ml (number of copies of virus per milliliter of blood) and that the chances of infection are extremely low, close to zero, when the viral load is less than 1,000 copies per mL. During unprotected sex with a partner who has a viral load of less than 1,000 copies per ml, the probability of becoming infected is 0.00028%.

No risk of transmission

It is therefore a step forward compared to what is generally accepted by the scientific community, which is that viral loads of less than 200 copies per ml do not involve any risk of sexual transmission. Opinions on the risk of transmission at higher intervals of low viremia (200-1,000 copies per ml) were so far conflicting. That of the Global Health Impact Group is the first work that has collected evidence on the sexual transmission of HIV with viral loads between 200 and 1,000 copies/ml. However, the risk of parent-to-child transmission was not taken into consideration by the researchers.

Destigmatize HIV-positive people

«These results should allow the development and dissemination of prevention campaigns in all contexts, including those that do not have constant access to plasma-based viral load tests (low- and middle-income countries) – conclude the authors -. An undetectable viral load should be the ultimate goal for the clinical management of all people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy. However, evidence demonstrating an almost zero risk of sexual transmission when viral loads are below 1,000 copies per mL offers a great opportunity to destigmatize people living with HIV and promote adherence to antiretroviral therapy.

Antiretroviral therapy

The study therefore confirms the importance of the therapy with which it is possible to keep the virus inactive and calls for a greater use of tests for the dosage of viremia. Currently 39 million people in the world live with HIV: 76% follow antiretroviral therapy (29.8 million) and three quarters (71%) of those taking the drugs have a viral load of less than 1,000 copies per ml.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

