HIV: PrEP prevents infections and limits the spread of the virus

Forty years after the announcement of the virus’s first identification, HIV infection is a topic that deserves to continue to be talked about. in Italy theHIV still represents a significant public health problem today: in 2021 there were almost two thousand new diagnoses. A big step forward in terms of prevention was recently made with the approval by AIFA-Italian Medicines Agency of the reimbursement of treatment for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV negative people, based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is the taking of anti-HIV drugs by HIV-negative people, and is strongly recommended for people at substantial risk of contracting HIV: people who never use condoms or use sporadically and have casual relationships or with partners at risk for HIV. When used correctly, PrEP can virtually eliminate the risk of contracting HIV infection.

The efficacy of PrEP has long been confirmed: the incidence of HIV observed over a three-year period was 92% lower than the incidence expected in the absence of PrEP. It is estimated that, with 100% adherence, the incidence drops to zero in at least five thousand people every year” he confirms Andrea AntinoriUOC Director of Viral Immunodeficiencies at INMI Spallanzani in Rome.

«The offer of therapy to prevent HIV infection paid for by the National Health Service, free of charge to the citizen, will allow us to avoid contagion and contain the spread of the virus, in particular in population groups at riskwith a positive impact in terms of public health» he comments Stephen VellaProfessor of Global Health, Catholic University (UCSC), Rome” .

In this context, however, we must not forget the importance of promoting the correct use of condoms and other preventive strategies in combination with PrEP, such as tests to evaluate HIV positivity, in order to obtain complete prevention and protect the sexual health of all .

«The test to diagnose HIV, the condom and PrEP are all tools for preventing the spread of the HIV virus, not alternative to each other, to be made known especially to young people: at school or in the family there is no discussion of HIV is a topic that is talked about secretly or in whispers, which is still very frightening, while our priority must precisely be an aware sexual education of the youngest” he warns Andrew GoriInfectious Diseases Department, “Luigi Sacco” Hospital, University of Milan and President of ANLAIDS Lombard Section.

