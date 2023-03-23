Berlin – German Aidshilfe at the German-Austrian AIDS Congress: The potential of PrEP has not been exhausted. Eliminate barriers in the system and in people’s minds, close gaps, create access!

There is no vaccination against HIV, but HIV medication can reliably protect against infection and reduce fears of HIV transmission during sex. Many more people in Germany could benefit from this, and the number of HIV infections could continue to fall. On the occasion of the German-Austrian AIDS Congress (DÖAK), which starts today in Bonn, the German Aidshilfe new position paper published.

In PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis, “pre-contact prevention”), HIV-negative people take HIV medication, either permanently or for a short time on specific occasions. The virus can then no longer establish itself in the body and HIV transmission during sex is no longer possible. Since September 2019, PrEP has been a service provided by statutory health insurance for people with a “substantial” risk of HIV.

PrEP use is increasing

At least 30,000 people, reports Daniel Schmidt from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at the DÖAK, have been protecting themselves with PrEP in Germany so far, mainly gay men. Ascending trend. But many people do not yet know about this protection option or do not believe that it is an option for them. At the same time, there are long waiting lists in some PrEP practices and white spots on the supply map outside of the major cities.

“The fact that the number of users is increasing is good news. This trend needs to be strengthened by all of us thinking even more openly and educating more about PrEP. In principle, PrEP is suitable for all people with an HIV risk. If you want to protect yourself with HIV prophylaxis, you have to get it quickly and easily,” says Ulf Kristal, board member of Deutsche Aidshilfe.

Make PrEP accessible

In the evaluation of PrEP as a statutory health insurance service (short report) The Robert Koch Institute also comes to the conclusion: “In order to be able to tap the potential of PrEP as a prevention method, it remains important to make PrEP accessible to everyone who needs it.”

From the point of view of the German Aidshilfe, the following measures can contribute to this:

Educate: PrEP needs to be better known!

Make an individual decision: People should find out whether PrEP is the right protective measure by talking to their doctor, family doctors should also address sexuality in the anamnesis.

Offer PrEP: for example in sex counseling, in offers for people from groups particularly affected by HIV, in counseling centers for sex workers.

Also integrate PrEP into the travel medical advice: Many HIV infections through heterosexual routes occur in countries where HIV is particularly common.

Establish security of supply: In order to make it easier for doctors to take the step towards prescribing PrEP, the necessary further training should be made much easier, for example via an e-learning offer.

Integrate community competence: the advice required for the prescription could also take place in part at checkpoints of the AIDS organizations or counseling centres, and in some places the prescription itself.

Eliminate fears: According to the evaluation, many people have unnecessary fears of severe side effects.

Creating access for everyone: PrEP must also be made available to people without residence status or health insurance, as well as people in prison.

Cover the costs: Private health insurance companies should also pay for PrEP. Many have not yet covered the costs, and some have even disadvantaged PrEP users in terms of the tariff.

“No one should remain excluded from this effective protection against HIV,” emphasizes DAH board member Kristal. “There must be easy and encouraging approaches to PrEP! This is especially true for marginalized groups – for example people without health insurance who do sex work because of a precarious living situation.”

In order to prevent even more HIV infections with PrEP, politics, prevention, the medical system and offers of help and advice are equally important.

“It’s about making PrEP together a natural and accepted protection method,” says Kristal.

PrEP protects and reduces anxiety

So far, PrEP has been considered a measure for people with a very high HIV risk. But that’s short-sighted: there can be many reasons why it’s a suitable protection method. Drug prophylaxis makes it possible to take control of protection against HIV in a self-determined manner and to retain full control, regardless of the behavior of the partner, the circumstances and the emotional events in sexual situations. If something goes wrong with condom use, PrEP will still protect you. However, it also allows you to do without condoms if you wish. In addition, some people are only able to have sex without fear of HIV infection after PrEP. Drug-based HIV prophylaxis also contributes to fulfilling sexuality and psychological well-being.

For these reasons, for some people PrEP is the best or an additional protection option, for some people it is the only viable option.

“Every motivation has its justification. Anyone who wants to use PrEP to protect against HIV usually has good reasons for doing so and should receive support,” emphasizes DAH board member Ulf Kristal.

Safer Sex 3.0

In principle, there are three ways to protect yourself from HIV today: condoms, PrEP and the protective effect of therapy for HIV-positive people when HIV is no longer detectable in the blood. Which method is suitable depends on the individual situation and personal preferences. Some people also combine different methods or switch depending on the occasion.

Further information from the German Aidshilfe:

Position paper of the German Aidshilfe (March 23, 2023)

More information on PrEP at aidshilfe.de

Sources and further information from the Robert Koch Institute:

Final report: Evaluation of the introduction of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis as a service provided by statutory health insurance (EvE-PrEP)

Short report on the RKI’s EvE-PrEP study

Surveillance of care with HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis in Germany – results of the half-yearly survey in HIV-focused facilities