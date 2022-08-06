Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

In recent years, more and more PlayStation exclusive games have been ported to the PC. First, the annual game “God of War”, and “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” will be launched on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12, allowing PC players to experience this game. The acclaimed action-adventure adaptation of Marvel’s superheroes. There is also good news, that is, you can pre-order “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” on the CDkeys website for HK$370, which is about HK$100 cheaper than the price on Steam. Marvel fans should not miss it.

Click here to pre-order “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” — HK$370

“Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” features a brand new Spider-Man story that has nothing to do with existing comics and movies (except for Tom Holland’s face), many originating from “Spider-Man” and Marvel series villains such as Octopus Doctors, Duracells, and Vultures all appear in the game and require players to deal with them one by one.

A major feature of the game is that players can freely search in the open-world New York map, and use Spider-Man’s iconic spider silk to sway between tall buildings. Climbing walls and parkour are also ways to move quickly on the streets. , the smooth movement can be called pleasing to the eye. In terms of combat, in addition to the punch-to-meat combo, you can also throw “spider devices” such as spider silk balls and spider web grenades at the enemy, and you can also use the props in the scene such as canal covers and trash cans to beat the enemy. The work brings up to 27 types of Spider-Man suits that can be unlocked, and when you get the suits, you will also get their additional abilities, allowing players to freely mix and match the suits they like and the skills they need.

Since it is a remake, of course there must be substantial upgrades. In order to allow PC players to present a better visual picture, this time we specially provide them with a wide range of custom picture quality functions, and enhance the quality of the rendering system such as shadows and lights. Add high-quality ray tracing mode to provide more detailed urban landscape and visual effects, support NVIDIA DLSS, DLAA to improve image quality and frame rate, support more screen ratios including ultra-wide 21:9 and panoramic 32:9, deepen the movie for the game feel and so on. Even if you have already played it on PS4 and PS5, you can enjoy a more gorgeous adventure again.