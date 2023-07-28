Home » HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health
HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4622/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2240/2023 proposed by HMC Premedical Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Valle D’Aosta Region and against Johnson & Johnson Medical SpA.

Attachments:

HMC Premedical Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater n 4622 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 0.59 Mb)

HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health

Starlab Srl / Ministry of Health

