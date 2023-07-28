Home » HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4615/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2213/2023 proposed by HMC Premedical Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region and against Johnson & Johnson Medical SpA.

Attachments:

HMC Premedical Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater n 4615 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 0.92 Mb)

See also  The 25th Anniversary Special of the "Evil Castle" series that pioneered the trend of survival horror games (Part 1)-Bahamut Game Information Station

You may also like

A story for International Friendship Day on July...

The Healing Power of Fruits and Vegetables: A...

bathers flee from the establishments. The flames started...

8 Ball Kush – Stacies signature

If extreme heat were the norm, how would...

The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Nutrition and...

Is it true that beer flushes the kidneys?...

Eating as a Political Act: Introducing GoE Wellness...

Tumors, is Hodgkin’s lymphoma always treated with radiotherapy?...

Biosmilars play an increasing role in the treatment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy