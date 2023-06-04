Home » Hoarseness prevents you from speaking in public: here’s how to avoid losing your voice
Hoarseness prevents you from speaking in public: here's how to avoid losing your voice

Hoarseness prevents you from speaking in public: here’s how to avoid losing your voice

Some people often suffer from hoarseness, which prevents public speaking and can be very annoying.

Continuous lowering of the voice must be investigated to be certain of the underlying causes I disturb. If occasional indeed it can also be random, but if repeated over time it is certainly linked to a specific factor.

Hoarseness after rain and wind is not strange, it will certainly be determined by a cooling down. A voice disorder not related to weather conditions, however, can instead be linked to infections, smoking, alcohol and even stress.

Hoarseness: How to avoid losing your voice often

I disturbances manifesting as hoarseness typically, especially in winter and in the changes of season, they are linked precisely to the weather conditions which, not being often mild and favorable but increasingly hostile with sudden variations, are also responsible for seasonal ailments.

The association Assosalute but he also made it clear that there are diseases such as those of the lungs or thyroid which can determine this manifestation, allergies and major infections are also the cause or an improper use of the voice. This could become a problem for all those such as teachers, actors, salesmen who need to talk or who constantly strain their vocal cords.

The first thing to clarify is whether it is a virus or bacterium or if there are related pathologies. If hoarseness occurs in every season then it is probably not related to the climate. To intervene immediately, you need to pay attention to your diet, which has a direct impact on your voice, then avoid efforts, learning to speak correctly. You have to do real exercises, a daily workout to improve intensity, vibration, frequency. Only in this way can the hoarseness and speaking in public even for many hours without going home without a voice.

The palate must always be hydrated as well as the throat, therefore you have to drink a lot, also with the help of herbal teas because dryness only worsens the conditions, especially in those who are already prone to the disorder. Then there are foods to avoid such as dairy products, tomato juice, coffee and chocolate, spices, candies.

Even the typical cough drops they can make the situation much worse instead of helping, precisely because they are meant for a completely different ailment. If your throat is dry and you eat a candy, it will be even more inflamed later. In cases where the symptom appears repeatedly, it is essential to consult a specialist to evaluate all the analyzes of the case and also for adequate therapy.

