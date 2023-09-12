Hobbies: A Key to Happiness and Well-being for Older People Across 16 Countries

Hobbies have been found to be linked to lower levels of depression among older people, according to a new study led by researchers at the UCL (University College London). The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, examined data from 93,263 individuals aged 65 and older across 16 countries.

The study aimed to determine if the benefits of hobbies were consistent across different national settings. The researchers analyzed data from five existing longitudinal studies in England, Japan, the United States, China, and 12 European countries.

The findings showed that regardless of confounding factors, engaging in hobbies was associated with fewer depressive symptoms and higher levels of happiness, self-reported health, and life satisfaction. The results were consistent across the 16 countries included in the study.

The prevalence of hobby participation varied significantly between countries, with 51.0% of Spanish respondents reporting engagement in hobbies compared to 96.0% of Danish respondents.

When analyzing data over a period of four to eight years, the researchers also found that having a hobby was related to subsequent decreases in depressive symptoms and increases in happiness and life satisfaction. This suggests that there could be a causal effect, although the study design does not allow for establishing causality.

The strength of the associations and the prevalence of hobby participation were found to be correlated with macro-level factors such as life expectancy and national levels of happiness. However, national-level factors accounted for less than 9% of the variation in the findings.

The study’s findings highlight the importance of promoting and supporting hobby participation among older people to support and enhance mental well-being. Ensuring equality in hobby participation within and between countries should be a priority in efforts to promote healthy aging.