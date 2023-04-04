Hofmann Menu Manufactory GmbH

Boxberg (ots)

HOFMANNs presents innovative and sustainable concepts for community catering at the Altenpflege fair, which takes place from April 25th to 27th in Nuremberg. Interested parties can find out more about what the supply specialist has to offer in Hall 7, Stand H57. For more than 60 years, the traditional company from Boxberg-Schweigern has stood for homemade dishes of artisanal quality, which are delivered freshly frozen. With its individual catering concepts, the company supplies hospitals, retirement homes, schools and day-care centers as well as meals on wheels.

HOFMANNs develops optimized and service-oriented solutions for its customers in inpatient and outpatient care for the elderly: The basis is a buffet system with which the menu can be individually created from more than 300 menu components and complete dishes. In this way, the facilities can plan and put together the menus flexibly and precisely, and adapt them to the wishes and requirements of the houses. The offer ranges from whole food, adapted whole food, vegetarian and vegan menus to drinking food. In doing so, HOFMANNs takes current nutritional findings into account when developing new creations and incorporates trends in product development – this ensures culinary variety. In order to make a contribution to a greener future, the menu manufacturer relies on a sustainable packaging concept for the buffet system and the individual menus: The BIOPAP multi-serving bowls for in-patient catering and the single-serving bowls for out-patient catering for seniors consist primarily of cellulose and is plastic and PET-free. The innovative menu packaging received gold in the 2020 German Packaging Award in the sustainability category.

Individual advice and personal exchange have priority

HOFMANNs develops individual concepts with and for its customers. In addition to the specialist advisors, a team of experienced ecotrophologists works in direct exchange with the facilities. The team is also ready to respond to special requests and requirements when creating individual meal plans and catering concepts. In addition, the nutritionists offer training courses and accompany campaigns and events. The experts look after and advise customers in all areas on a basis of trust.

Personal exchange and the individual provision of solutions have priority. The HOFMANNs team is already looking forward to its customers and visitors at the stand at the Altenpflege fair. “We really appreciate the dialogue with our partners in inpatient and outpatient catering for the elderly,” says Josef Kappelmeier, regional sales manager at HOFMANNs. “Our presence at the trade fair gives us a good opportunity to present our economical and tried-and-tested catering solutions in detail. With buffet and component systems for inpatient facilities and individual menus for the outpatient area, we are very well positioned. We supplement this at the trade fair and every day through competent advice and individual solutions. Something that is particularly close to my heart.”

Commitment to sustainability and climate protection

In order to counteract the effects of climate change, HOFMANNs has developed its own sustainability strategy, which is an integral part of daily activities in the company. The most important principles are the reduction of energy consumption, waste prevention and recycling. In addition, the supply specialist attaches great importance to the regionality of the products used in the production of the freshly frozen menus. Around 75 percent of the raw materials used come from suppliers in the region, with whom HOFMANNs has maintained long-term partnerships. The menu manufacturer also pays attention to organic certification. There are no flavor enhancers, artificial colors or flavorings. The menus are preserved by gentle deep-freezing with environmentally friendly refrigerants. As a result, vitamins and nutritional values ​​are optimally preserved.

Contact HOFMANNs:

Hofmann Menu Manufactory GmbH

Adelbert-Hofmann-Strasse 6

97944 Boxberg-Schweigern

Original content from: Hofmann Menu-Manufaktur GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell