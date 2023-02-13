Home Health Hogwarts Legacy, the evolution of the castle of the Harry Potter saga in video – Multiplayer.it
by admin
How has the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry changed in the last twenty years? ElAnalistaDeBits has made an interesting video which documents theevolution visual of castle from the Harry Potter saga from 2002 to today with Hogwarts Legacy.

The video offers a direct comparison between Hogwarts Legacy, available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from February 10th, and the classic Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretsthe second tie-in of the series released in 2002 on PC, PS2, Xbox and GameCube.

The result is a bit like a synthesis of thetechnological evolution in video games during the last twenty years, and although for the times the possibility of exploring the Hogwarts castle represented a feature that was anything but obvious, it is clear that many things have changed since then.

It is no coincidence that in the last few days on social networks there is only talk of the exceptional fidelity with which the developers of Avalanche Software have reproduced not only the School of Magic and Witchcraft, but also other scenarios belonging to that fascinating world.

We imagine that this is one of the factors that have allowed Hogwarts Legacy to exceed 800,000 concurrent players on Steam.

