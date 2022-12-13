It is important not to do this as it could pose a danger. That’s why holding in your pee can be deadly

Let’s face it, at least once in our lives we have fallen into the temptation not to go to the bathroom in order not to postpone an important commitment (or simply because we were unable to). In fact, holding the pee could happen in moments of great confusion, such as a conference or simply when you are out, or while you are sleeping in bed or working in the office or from home.

In fact, putting off until later allows us to finish our things to do at first, but, as the minutes go by, it increases our need to go to the bathroom. All of this requires an enormous effort from our body, which may not even be a good thing. In this article we explain why hold the pee it can be deadly and you must not underestimate it at all.

There are many people, men and women, who, at least once, have happened to hold their pee and postpone their appointment with the bath required by our organization. There are many causes that lead to this attitude, ranging from the material impossibility of going to the bathroom or even a sort of psychological in which postponing the appointment with the bathroom is necessary. Although it can happen to everyone to find themselves unable to go to the bathroom, it is very important to ensure that this does not become a dangerous habit.

According to medicine, in fact, holding the pee could lead to serious problems to our body and, in the most serious cases, it could even be fatal. But why? This habit can prove harmful to our body, especially when important symptoms occur. The kidneys, in fact, are two particularly important organs as they allow to filtration and fill our bladder. With the leakage of urine, in fact, we can allow our body to remove the toxins which could be harmful.

Also, holding in pee for a long time could increase our need to go to the bathroom, causing the opposite thing to happen: not being able to hold in pee and causing small losses. To avoid this, the subject could concentrate and use more effort, causing though pains which can be harmful in the long run. But holding the pee might even be mortalas it would mean retaining toxins for a long time and waste materialsincreasing the possibility of incurring infections.

As we said earlier, holding your pee increases your chances of incurring infectionseven dangerous. The symptoms, in these cases, are quite common: blood in the urine, burning while we pee, problems bladder and prostate burning, pain in the lower abdomen and kidneys. In these cases the advice is always the same: contact your own as soon as possible medico.

To avoid unpleasant consequences, therefore, it is important not to hold the pee for long. Specifically, you need to be careful about go to the bathroom a minimum number of times in a single day. According to experts, in fact, it would be enough to pee at least 4 or 10 times a day.