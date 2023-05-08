Holetschek: Digital addiction counseling is well received – Bavaria’s Minister of Health advertises the DigiSucht counseling platform on social media

München – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek promotes outpatient addiction help in the Free State. Holetschek said on Sunday at the start of a new information campaign: “Our new virtual consulting platform DigiSucht has been available for six months and has been very well received. Nationwide there were 208 registrations in March, 46 of them in Bavaria alone. The most frequent requests for advice from those affected are on the topics of alcohol (37 percent), cannabis (23 percent) and stimulants/amphetamines (12 percent). Relatives can also find help and support on DigiSucht. We are now launching an information campaign on the social media channels Facebook and Instagram to make the platform even more widely known.”

Prof. Dr. medical Christian Weidner, President of the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), informed at the beginning of the campaign: “We hope that the good offers of outpatient Bavarian addiction help will become even better known. The new and digital option is an extension of the professional advice that addresses younger people in particular. We expect positive effects from the campaign and of course hope for lively interactions via social media and of course especially on the DigiSucht platform.”

In Bavaria, the DigiSucht platform is coordinated by the Bavarian Center for Prevention and Health Promotion (ZPG) at the LGL in cooperation with the coordination office of the Bavarian addiction aid (KBS).

The minister emphasized: “Especially when it comes to the subject of addiction, which is still often stigmatized, the Internet can offer particularly low-threshold and anonymous access to help. Contact via DigiSucht is flexible in terms of time and location. Digital tools such as the consumption diary or an emergency kit with specific strategies for dealing with relapses can provide additional support in a variety of ways for those seeking advice when changing their behavior. They expand the possibilities of outpatient addiction counseling by structuring the counseling process and accompanying those affected outside of the personal counseling sessions. Therefore, digital advice is an important strengthening in this area of ​​care.”

DigiSucht is a comprehensive, low-threshold digital help service for people who are at risk of addiction or who are addicted and their relatives. Regardless of the type of addiction problem, the platform can be used for counseling purposes. Hybrid counseling concepts consisting of digital and analogue counseling on site (so-called blended counseling) are also possible. In the protected and anonymous area of ​​the platform, it is possible to obtain general information on the subject of addiction and to carry out anonymous self-tests on one’s own consumer behavior.

The heart of the platform are the various digital communication channels. Those affected and their relatives can contact professional addiction counselors from the psychosocial addiction counseling centers (PSBs) by e-mail or in text and video chats. In addition to sending messages, appointments can also be booked for a direct exchange via text or video chat.

The advice platform has been available at www.suchtberatung.digital since October 2022. A state-specific assignment is made by querying the postal code. In Bavaria, 20 counseling centers are currently taking part. Also on board are counseling centers from the Caritas Association, the Diakonisches Werk, the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, Arbeiterwohlfahrt and a municipal addiction counseling center. Regardless of the type of addiction problem, digital counseling is possible at all counseling centers involved. There are some focal points: For example, some counseling centers have specialist outpatient clinics for gambling addiction or offer specific offers for younger people, for example.