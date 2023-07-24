Holetschek honors the commitment of medical and dental assistants – Minister of Health organizes a state reception in the residence in Munich

München – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek honored the commitment of the medical and dental assistants at a state reception in the Residenz in Munich on Friday. The minister said: “Health care in Bavaria is at a very high level. The medical and dental assistants make a significant contribution to this. They are indispensable for patient care. They are often the first point of contact and are there to offer advice and support.”

Holetschek added: “The medical and dental assistants coordinate the practice processes and appointments, take over case management and provide support with diagnostics and therapy. But they don’t just have a high level of technical expertise. They are also characterized by sociability, negotiation skills, teamwork and empathy. Your work is an important pillar of medical care.”

The minister explained: “The pandemic has also demanded a lot from medical and dental assistants. They were at the forefront together with the doctors. And now they are facing new, albeit positive, challenges: digitization in practices. I am convinced that in the long term digitization will not only make time-consuming administrative tasks such as personnel planning and accounting easier. It also serves the well-being of the patients. In the first step, however, the conversion naturally means work.”

The minister emphasized: “It is important that we increase the attractiveness of the job profile. Because the shortage of skilled workers is also clearly noticeable in the field of medical and dental assistants. One thing is clear: we must attract even more young people for the healthcare professions in the future. To do this, we need to modernize training. But not only that: it is time that we gave the skilled employees the recognition and appreciation they deserve – this applies to the young people as well as to the existing staff”.