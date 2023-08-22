Holetschek is committed to better framework conditions in outpatient care – Bavaria’s health and care minister publishes reports on the further development of outpatient care services

München – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek campaigns for better framework conditions in outpatient care. With regard to the report commissioned by the Bavarian Ministry of Health on the “further development of the framework conditions for outpatient care services”, Holetschek emphasized on Tuesday in Munich: “We are facing major challenges in care and especially in outpatient care. The number of people in need of care is increasing significantly. Therefore, innovative ideas are needed to meet future requirements.”

The minister added: “The work of outpatient services must be designed in such a way that nursing staff find an attractive job. We therefore need structural changes in many areas of outpatient care in order to ensure care and improve the general conditions for caregivers.”

As part of the report, which was implemented by the Kempten University of Applied Sciences, 28 expert interviews were conducted and nursing staff from seven participating nursing services accompanied them in their work. The question was pursued: With which innovative possibilities can outpatient care services, under the given legal framework, achieve improvements for employees and those in need of care?

Holetschek emphasized: “We commissioned the report ‘Further development of the framework conditions for outpatient care services’ with the aim of achieving improvements for employees and for those in need of care. Based on the findings from the report, we have developed a guideline for nursing services, which names parameters for innovative further development. With these guidelines, we are giving outpatient nursing services a toolbox to develop suitable solutions and innovative approaches for the respective nursing service.”

In the report, for example, it was worked out that time-related billing is to be preferred. This has the great advantage that nursing staff can work in a more needs-oriented and independent manner, since individual agreements between those in need of care and the nursing staff are more easily possible. In this way, the nursing professional opinion can be brought in and the accompaniment of those in need of care and their relatives can be tailored to the current needs of the day.

The decisive factor is therefore no longer yesterday’s planning, but the needs of the person in need of care today. Based on the practical experience of nursing services, the guidelines provide information on the pitfalls to be aware of and the prerequisites that are necessary in order to negotiate reasonable hourly rates. Holetschek suggested that nursing facilities and payers should use the existing leeway for negotiations of this kind in favor of those in need of care and nursing staff.

The minister emphasized: “The report provides us with important insights. For example, that a structural change is required in the immediate social environment. We immediately derived measures from this in order to be able to continue to support the outpatient care offers. The findings are to be taken into account in the ‘Funding guidelines for good care in Bavaria – GutePflegeFöR’. The policy is scheduled to be announced this fall. 20 million euros have been earmarked for this in this financial year alone. In this way, we can support model projects with which outpatient care can be further developed in an innovative way.”

Holetschek added: “With the strategy ‘Good care. At home in Bavaria’ we are strengthening home care in particular by creating short-term, day and night care places and meeting places. We are creating an improved advisory and care structure in Bavaria, we are establishing a Bavaria-wide exchange for care offers and we support the implementation of small care offers in outpatient residential communities if care in your own four walls is not possible.

The minister went on to say: “The Free State is significantly promoting the modernization and implementation of nursing homes. As part of our ‘PflegesoNah’ funding program, we have funded more than 4,000 care places with around 200 million euros in the past three years alone. In the next five years we want to double this number and support 8,000 care places. We take the municipalities with us as partners and support them with care planning – which is therefore also tailored to the region.”

The minister added: “Once again, the importance of good working conditions is underlined in this report. The nursing staff clearly state that we have to create measures that take into account the individual life situation and ensure reliable free time. This is where the Bavarian model project of the stand-in concepts in long-term care comes in, which we initiated, are funding with up to 7.5 million euros and which is also to be tested in outpatient care services. One thing is clear: if we don’t improve the framework conditions now and get more people excited about a nursing profession, the system will collapse. The federal government, states, municipalities, sponsors and associations are required to do this together.”

Holetschek emphasized: “The report confirms that the nursing staff need both creative freedom and reasonable framework conditions for sustainable organizational and personnel development so that we can enable a holistic nursing process. This is why the guidelines for action that were developed in the report are also so relevant for practice. Because one thing is clear: In order to ensure nursing care in the future, we have to improve the working conditions for employees in outpatient care and to do this we have to courageously rethink care. The report shows that many changes are already possible, and this must be implemented across the board.”

The report in the long and short version as well as the guidelines for action can be found at:

