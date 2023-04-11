München – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek wants to take more decisive action against the shortage of medicines in Germany. The minister emphasized on Easter Sunday: “The reliable supply of medicines is systemically important. That is why Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach has to step up the pace on this topic! In April, Bavaria will show possible ways with its own pharmaceutical summit in Berlin.”

Holetschek founded a pharmaceutical task force in Bavaria at the end of 2022, which developed proposals on how to secure the supply of medicines and strengthen Germany as a production location. The results were summarized in a joint statement.

The minister added: “In the past few months, we have also intensively examined the effects of the pandemic in various committees GKVi-Financial Stabilization Act on the future-proof supply of pharmaceuticals. Because the planned law provides for savings and deductions for the pharmaceutical industry, which are intended to help counteract the financial imbalance of statutory health insurance, but at the same time can weaken Germany as a pharmaceutical location. We will also summarize the results of these talks in a joint statement.”

Holetschek announced: “I would like to present the analyzes and demands of all these working groups and rounds of talks to the Bavarian Pharma Summit in Berlin on April 19th present in a bundle and talk to representatives from all areas of the pharmaceutical sector.”

The Bavarian Pharma Summit will take place on:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Bavarian representation in Berlin

Behrenstrasse 21/22

10117 Berlin

Also on the podium are Heinrich Moisa, CEO of Novartis Pharma Deutschland, Oliver Kirst, Managing Director of Dienst Germany and Wolfgang Späth, Head of regulatory & external affairs at Hexal. Roland Weigert, State Secretary in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, gives a video greeting.

Since its relaunch in 2019, the Bavarian Pharma Summit has been held regularly and in close cooperation with the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs. Around 300 participants have been invited this year.

Holetschek explained: “This year we decided to host the summit in Berlin in order to emphasize the nationwide urgency of our concerns. The supply bottlenecks for antibiotics or fever syrups for children alone are an alarm signal that there is an urgent need for action and discussion. With the tried-and-tested format of the pharmaceutical summit, Bavaria brings together players from all areas of drug supply. We not only promote exchange, but also want to create space for new approaches and networking.”

