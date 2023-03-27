München – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek advocates a significant reduction in bureaucracy in hospitals. Holetschek emphasized on Monday in Munich: “The personnel situation in hospitals has been massively tense for many years due to numerous factors, above all a lack of staff and bureaucratic requirements. A relief of the staff through less bureaucracy and less documentation is absolutely necessary. A pilot project that we started today will point the way in the right direction.”

After a meeting of the relevant steering group, the minister added: “Together with the players in the hospital sector, we decided today how to proceed. The aim of the model project is to work with 18 Bavarian hospitals to develop concrete starting points for reducing bureaucracy. Above all, we want to make practicable and generally binding proposals within the framework of applicable law, which can be implemented now without having to wait long for the Berlin traffic light coalition.”

The minister explained: “Nurses and doctors need more freedom to take care of the patients. We need your hand on the bed, not on the pen. The effort and benefit of many existing regulations and the burden and appreciation for the people who ensure patient care around the clock are no longer proportionate to one another. We have to look at the burden of bureaucracy and enable people to do what they are really passionate about: to do their job, to heal and to care for people.”

Holetschek underlined: “Therefore, we must quickly reduce the excessive bureaucracy in the hospital. Job satisfaction in the hospital will also increase again. One thing is clear: the quality of care must not suffer as a result of the reduction in bureaucracy. We are taking care of that with the model project.”

Holetschek added: “With the steering group, the Ministry of Health, the Bavarian Hospital Society, the AOK, the Medical Service and the Bureaucracy Commissioner of the Bavarian State Government are all pulling together. The conceptual design of the study is followed by the workshops with the practitioners themselves in 18 Bavarian clinics, carried out under the scientific supervision of Professor Andreas Beivers from the Fresenius University of Applied Sciences. He leads and moderates the model project.”

The minister explained: “The project can only succeed if there is trust between the partners in the healthcare sector. Because those involved themselves must also check how they can remove bureaucratic hurdles, for example where documentation regulations or inspection obligations can be reduced and processes streamlined and simplified. The multiple reports of data by the hospitals to different cash registers for checking should be taken into account here in particular. Further specific suggestions are to be developed by the clinics in the workshops. The 18 clinics reflect the variety of clinics in the Free State: They are spread across the administrative districts and represent hospitals of all sizes and different sponsorships.”

The minister announced: “In July we want to present the results and proposals for reducing bureaucracy in the clinics. They should facilitate and simplify the work in practice. However, one thing is clear: Federal legal requirements lead to bureaucracy. These hurdles must therefore be dismantled above all by the federal government. Instead, he has always been building up new bureaucracy. The hospital reform, if it comes according to the ideas of the federal government, raises fears of even more bureaucracy. It is all the more important that the Bavarian Ministry of Health and Professor Beivers are now working with practitioners to simplify bureaucracy for all hospitals. I would like to thank everyone involved in the model project.”

Workshops on reducing bureaucracy take place in these Bavarian clinics: