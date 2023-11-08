Holiday Decorations Have Arrived at Disneyland Resort!

The holiday season has quickly spread around the different Disney World parks, and now it’s time for the West Coast to join in on the action!

Sleeping Beauty Castle decorated for Christmas

We just got the full list of menus for the Festival of the Holidays happening in Disney California Adventure, and now the parks themselves have begun to decorate for the season.

Sleeping Beauty Castle has been decorated for a few days now, but the rest of Disneyland is following!

It’s beautiful!

We spotted some holiday decorations over in Frontierland…

Frontierland Decorations

…as well as on many of the rides in Fantasyland.

Fantasyland Decorations

Not to mention that the entrance of the park is decorated now too!

Beautiful!

Over in Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of decorations that have been added above the shop names on Buena Vista Street.

Buena Vista Street Decorations

You’ll also find decorations on all the different street lamps.

We love them!

We can’t wait to see more decorations added as the month goes on, so be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest news!

What’s your favorite part about the holidays in Disneyland? Tell us below!

