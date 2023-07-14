Holidays are good for health, as is enjoying the wait – Lifestyles

Vacations are good for mental health e the benefits are felt even before the journey begins. Science confirms it too. Indeed, this is the point of view of an analysis that examined the scientific literature on the subject, published on The Conversation portal, curated by researchers from the University of Vigo, in Spain, and the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden.

As incredible as it may seem, they are there very few studies scientific studies that explore the direct benefits of holidays on our brain. Among them, one from 2016 in which 46 Dutch workers participated. The workers were asked to undergo a test in which they were given objects (for example a hammer) and asked to use them as many times as possible (construction tool, weapon, paperweight). After two or three weeks of vacation, i workers had greater cognitive flexibilitythat is, they managed to think of a greater number of uses of the objects than the results obtained a couple of weeks before the holidays.

Most studies agree that, from a biological point of view, one of the main reasons for this increase in cognitive flexibility, and the benefits of holidays in general, is the reduction of chronic stress, which generates fatigue, higher levels of anxiety, irritability and anger. AND a good vacation can do for our mental health it is precisely to reduce chronic stress levels. When we are inactive, in fact, our brain is able to reverse, at least temporarily, the negative effects of stress.

Here comes one of the important keys: for holidays to be truly effective, we need to make sure that they truly free us from the stress of work. I mean, we have to avoid continuing with pending tasks or replying to emails. Another key is to enjoy the anticipation of the vacation itself. The reason that simply waiting for the holidays makes us happy is thanks to dopamine, a key neurotransmitter in the pleasant sensations provoked by new experiences and gratifications. Therefore, knowing that the holidays are coming increases dopamine levels in the brain and gives us a feeling of pleasure.

Likewise, the best holidays are the ones where we enjoy new experiences (such as exploring different places) and rewards (such as the expected seafood platter all year round). It has also been discovered that chronic stress is even able to change the number of dopamine receptors, resulting in depressive behaviors. Therefore, a holiday that frees us from stress will help rebalance the dopaminergic system.

