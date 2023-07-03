Holistic and very concrete – what sustainability in healthcare can look like

Frankfurt – Possible approaches, concrete measures and technologies were shown and discussed at the 2nd specialist symposium on sustainability in healthcare.

On June 20, 2023, the 2nd specialist symposium on sustainability in healthcare took place in Frankfurt am Main. 14 speakers gave lectures on various aspects of sustainability. The approximately 120 participants were also able to actively participate in the event. In addition to exciting lectures from a wide variety of areas, there was a lively exchange between the participating players in the healthcare sector.

At the start of the event, Jens Leveringhaus, Christoph Pelizaeus and Martin Faltlhauser provided information on the developments of the PEG to date. Insights into the development of a sustainability strategy or into resource-saving catering in health facilities were given. How the climate is changing and what consequences have already occurred was illustrated by Dr. Katharina Weiss-Tuider in her keynote. As part of the MOSAiC expedition, she shared first-hand information.

The presentations that followed gave an overview of the political framework, current developments and requirements for companies. At the same time, critical success factors and possible approaches were presented. After an exciting panel discussion and a holistic first part of the event, the participants then received impulses for concrete action. From heat protection plans and an online-based tool for implementing the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive to saving resources, both ecologically and economically. Using the Isar Klinikum as an example, the audience was given an insight into the bottom-up movement of a hospital. The clinic in Munich was recognized as a “Best Practice Hospital” by the Green Hospital Bayern Plus initiative.

In addition to the diverse contributions to the event, partners of the PEG also presented their sustainability-oriented portfolios as part of a supplier exhibition. Here, too, it became clear that different approaches to the implementation of sustainability can be pursued. In addition to resource-saving production or a changed use of materials, Rabmer Green Tech GmbH presented the “ecowaterjet” for saving water in health care facilities.

A subsequent get-together over the roofs of Frankfurt marked the end of the event and enabled networking and extensive exchange.

The 3rd specialist symposium on sustainability in healthcare will take place on June 18, 2024 in Nuremberg.

The PEG eG, based in Munich, has around 600 co-owners and oversees around 3,200 health and social facilities. The focus of the cooperative activity is on the holistic consideration of procurement and treatment costs as well as the provision of comprehensive services. The PEG eG supports health and social institutions on their way to climate neutrality – environmentally conscious business and sustainable procurement management are therefore of central importance in all company decisions.

