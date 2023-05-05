Holistic treatment of a deacidification therapy | acidosis

To maintain and ensure this constant blood pH value, the body uses special regulatory mechanisms that are designed to remove, neutralize and excrete accumulating acids from the blood as quickly as possible.

For this purpose, the acids are temporarily stored in the subcutaneous connective tissue and then excreted via the excretory organs of the lungs, kidneys, skin and intestines. Too much acid, medicinally called “acidosis” referred to, impedes vital metabolic processes.

Acids are caused by psychological stress, anger and anger. However, the main source of hyperacidity is the ingested food. Uric acid from meat consumption, lactic acid from muscle activity, acetic acid from fat and sweets consumption, sulfuric acid from pork, nitric acid from cured meats and cheeses, tannic acid from black tea and coffee beans, dyes, preservatives, closely followed by environmental toxins.

Most of the acids can be excreted directly through the kidneys. However, their capacity is limited. The elimination via lymph and skin is therefore running at full speed. However, the skin is quickly overwhelmed by the incoming floods. If the possibilities for acid elimination are no longer sufficient, the body is forced to neutralize the acids produced in order to prevent life-threatening chemical burns in the organs. This neutralization is done with the help of base-forming minerals. If there are not enough minerals, the body has to use its own mineral depots (hair, fingernails, blood vessels, tendons, teeth and bones).

The neutralization creates waste products that are deposited in various tissues, organs, bladders and glands of the body. Increasing slagging of the organism creates the conditions for accelerated aging, dysfunction of organs, chronic diseases and various diseases.

A sensible deacidification therapy includes the regular loosening of the slags, the neutralization as well as the discharge of the dissolved slags. The holistic treatment is about improving or healing the harmful consequences of hyperacidity by eliminating the causes. In addition to adjusting your diet and lifestyle, special naturopathic medicines and alkaline body care are of great help. The mode of action of deacidification therapy using an alkaline bath (activation of the vital elimination of acids and waste products through the skin), food rich in minerals and vital substances (acid neutralization) and alkaline, mineral-containing teas (slag solution) is very effective. The body can achieve a healthy acid-base ratio and the body’s own self-healing powers can work better again