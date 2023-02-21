The alarm comes from the sea. Again. Dutch intelligence has come out to warn of the dangers of future sabotage by the Russians. A suspicion fueled by the activity of the Moscow Navy in the North Sea sector.

The services and the armed forces have constantly monitored Russia’s moves, including the incursion of a vessel which was then ‘dismissed’. The military believes that the adversary catalogs potential targets, studies weaknesses, evaluates defenses, probes allied reaction times. An operation focused on strategic infrastructures, submarine cables, plants in the energy and wind sector. A complete “target bank” where to draw in the event of a comparison. The Norwegians arrived at the same conclusions. Oslo has recently «marked» the presence of the Russians by alerting the partners and adopting countermeasures with its own device: F35 fighters flew over the crude platforms after the sighting of possible drones. Concerns that they form a long arc on the map, from northern Europe to the Mediterraneanwhere Italy has increased the supervision to protect pipelines and routes.

The “notes” officially released by Holland and Norway go beyond the routine and are influenced by what happened with the Nord Stream 2 network damaged by mysterious explosions. An unclaimed attack that turned into a diplomatic battle. Westerners have called the Russians into question, the Kremlin has reversed the responsibilities on the “Anglo-Saxons”. An article by the famous journalist Seymour Hersh has provided a reconstruction accusing Americans and Norwegianshowever, a story disputed by experts who questioned specific sources and details cited by the Pulitzer Prize.

The threats, just looking at the previous one, are multiple. Team infiltrations, underwater bombs, drones, covert or conventional actions, fake «accidents», naval moves. Initiatives for hitting a country’s network, disrupting gas or oil flows, causing chain reactions on state economies. First Kiev and then Moscow carried out raids with radio-controlled boats, shots wrapped up in secrecy precisely in view of surprises. To the military aspect was added the underground work of the “shadows”, fierce as never before in all deployments, from East to West. Holland has just announced the expulsion of several Russian diplomatsbelieved to be involved in espionage.