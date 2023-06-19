Holland-Italy 2-3, goals by Dimarco, Frattesi and Chiesa: the national team third in the Nations League

Mancini’s Azzurri shine against the Oranges and finish the continental tournament on the podium

We are not those of Wembley but neither are the ghosts of the second half with Spain. Revised and corrected Italy takes third place in the Nations final, which is worth little for the roll of honor but a lot, a lot, for our future because it shows the way. The renewal has begun and going back to the past tomorrow would be suicidal. A 3-2 suffered, after a very good first half, a second forced to defend themselves but good at restarting with a devastating Chiesa returned to his role as winger. Better Dimarco, a goal (1-0) and an assist for Frattesi (2-0). Excellent Chiesa (3-1), very good again Frattesi, surprising the debut of a great personality of Buongiorno unsurpassed in defense. To review Retegui who started well, and has the physique and shots to best interpret the 9 in a 4-3-3, but then Van Dijk took the measures by overcoming him. Holland never subdues, scores the 2-1 and then the 3-2, but only after Koeman overturns the wrong team in the first half. Deserved success with 17 minutes of added time. In September in Macedonia it is impossible not to start again from Frattesi, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui (Van Dijk will not be there) and from the 4-3-3.

Nice Maneuver

—

The first half’s ready-to-go was impressive. For half an hour the Azzurri were masters of the field and moved with elegance and depth, conversing in the strait and then throwing Dimarco, a lethal weapon, to the left. It seems to see something of Italy in the European Championship again, even if there is no Jorginho to exchange direction with Verratti. More essential and faster game. There is future. But Raspadori returns intelligently as a midfielder and Frattesi presses everyone, making the ball burn on the Dutch feet. Verratti is better at marking than setting up, but he loses too many balls.

Two goals

—

After 6 minutes, Italy already ahead with an action that involves all young players: Dimarco, Gnonto, Frattesi, Retegui who attempts an overhead kick, Raspadori who backheels Dimarco again who scores the opposite corner with a left-footed fireball. Not even a quarter of an hour and there were two goals: Dimarco again pushed to the left, Gnonto attempted the shot and the rebound went to Frattesi who was very fast in control and shooting. It’s not offside (Dumfries is behind) and there’s no hand touch, this goal is not disallowed. Both actions started from a post by Buongiorno who made his debut with personality and a sense of position. A bit of Holland after the break due to the heat, but the ball turns without imagination and the only one to put creativity in it, Gakpo, takes advantage of a turnover on the left trocar to enter the area: luckily he touches the post.

Suffering

—

As against Spain, the second half becomes a pain. Italy lowers, is tired, while Holland changes three men, inserts a true centre-forward (Weghorst), an incursor half (Wijnaldum) and a lateral attacker (Bergwijn), transforming the 4-3-3/4-2 -3-1 variable in the first half in a sort of 3-1-4-2, with De Jong protecting the defense and the offensive line very high. A chance for Gakpo saved by Donnarumma, luckily a lot of ball passing without ever entering the area, but then the ball lost in midfield by Retegui, who does not protect against Van Dijk, and the ball arrives in an area where the defense is not placed and Bergwijn hits the powerful diagonal, 2-1.

Chiesa show

—

But Mancio reads the exchange rates well, inserts Zaniolo and Chiesa for the tired Gnonto and Raspadori and restarts Italy. Above all Chiesa, unleashed, left and they never stopped him: two chances and a great goal in the half hour, aiming for the area, as he did at the European Championship. A splendid 3-1. Naturally playing in his role, the 4-3-3, as Allegri didn’t do and Mancini didn’t do against Spain… Weghorst’s goal disallowed for offside following a free-kick (non-existent) from the edge. But Holland attacks again and Wijnaldum, who came on well, frees himself more or less from the same position as Bergwijn and puts it 3-2. The finale is a continuous emotion, Holland attacks and on the counterattack by Chiesa there is a penalty in motion for Pellegrini who misses. He finishes in the 56th minute, third place and sows precious for the future.

June 18, 2023 (change June 18, 2023 | 17:32)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

