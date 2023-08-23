Hologic bundles expertise and opens company headquarters in Berlin

Hologic Deutschland GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Hologic, a leading medical technology company for women’s health, has opened its corporate headquarters in Berlin. The comprehensive medical expertise and the dynamic environment of the German capital were decisive factors for the choice of location.

In the new German company headquarters, Hologic will bundle its extensive expertise at one location in order to provide its customers with even more targeted and comprehensive support. Furthermore, the proximity to institutions and associations gives us the opportunity to specifically address important issues relating to women’s health.

The new office in Berlin is an innovation center in which highly qualified teams from research, development and sales work together to develop innovative medical technologies and bring them to market. In close cooperation with doctors, medical specialists and women’s organizations, Hologic is consistently pursuing its vision of better healthcare for women.

“The move to Berlin is an important step because it enables us to further expand our position as a leading provider of medical technology for women’s health,” says Wouter Peperstraete, General Manager DACH. “We are convinced that with the presence in Berlin we can bring our innovative solutions to the market even faster and more efficiently and thus help women all over the world in an even more targeted way.”

A personal video message from Wouter Peperstraete, General Manager DACH at Hologic, on the reopening can be found here.

About Hologic

Hologic is a leading innovative medical technology company in the field of development, manufacture and distribution of high-quality diagnostic and surgical products as well as medical imaging systems with a focus on gynecology. The three core business areas focus on diagnostics, imaging and gynecological surgery.

With a comprehensive collection of technology and a powerful research and development program, Hologic has been committed to improving the quality of life since its founding in 1985. To do this, Hologic uses the latest science as a basis, so that medical professionals can find the right diagnosis and therapy for patients with increasing certainty. The company’s headquarters are in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

