Hologic opens its German headquarters in Berlin with an evening on the topic of women’s health / The global medical technology company Hologic bridges the gap between global and local approaches to improving women’s health

Berlin – On September 20th, the company Hologic, which specializes in women’s health, opened its new German headquarters in Berlin-Mitte. The new headquarters will bring all business areas together in one location and open a research and development department in the fall.

Over 60 guests from healthcare, business, politics, science and media came to welcome the new Berliner. “Hologic is now a Berliner!” Wouter Peperstraete, Hologic Managing Director DACH, opened his welcome. Berlin is not only an important location for the health industry and medical research, but also the center of health policy decisions.

“We have evolved from a technology provider to a technology leader and would like to contribute our expertise to new initiatives for women’s health here in Berlin. We look forward to discussions and exchanges with all stakeholders in the healthcare system,” says Peperstraete.

Dr. Daniel Dettling, Managing Director of Health City Berlin eV, welcomed Hologic to Berlin – “the city of women”. Women in Berlin are represented above average at many levels in politics and the Senate. “Women’s health is a global, national and regional issue, the healthcare market is a growth market – and Berlin offers the right environment for Hologic.”

Berlin is a central starting point for developments in women’s health and gender-sensitive medicine. The company enriched this dynamic with an outstanding panel discussion at the opening.

Aldona Maria Niemczyk, spokeswoman for the CDU parliamentary group for women and equality in the Berlin House of Representatives, welcomes the fact that Berlin was chosen as the company headquarters. She herself is also committed to fair and gender-specific medical care. The qualified social educator and social worker emphasized that the need for this is enormous.

Prof. Dr. Gertraud Stadler, professor of gender-sensitive prevention research at the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, described the major challenges facing gender medicine in Germany: “Gender-sensitive medicine is only at the very beginning in Germany. In order to make progress here, we must first fill the significant data gaps on gender and diversity in medical research.” Since Germany is lagging behind in digitalization, this is a major challenge, says Professor Stadler. “Health care for women must improve in terms of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare.”

Moritz Roloff, co-founder of the Gender in Medicine project, highlighted how much medical training needs to change in order to ensure gender-appropriate medicine: “In medical studies, the young, “white” male body is still the norm. From 2027 at the earliest, it is expected that gender-sensitive aspects will be mandatory in medical studies through the new medical licensing regulations.” So far, this has mainly happened through the commitment of lecturers and students or at individual chairs, says Roloff. “Students should have a voice in the development of course content. This is the only way we can adapt the structures to the current level of knowledge and the requirements of a modern society.”

Moderated by the doctor and presenter Dr. Franziska Rubin – herself an author on the subject of women’s health – the speakers led a lively discussion after the keynote speeches, in which the audience also took part. Also Ms. Dr. Rubin made it clear how important the topic is to her: “Women are seen less in research and teaching and are still disadvantaged in diagnostics and therapy,” said Dr. Ruby. That has to change.

After the successful start, Wouter Peperstraete invited the guests to network: “We are looking forward to a diverse and constructive collaboration in Berlin!”

