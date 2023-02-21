They were bogus credits, gigantic scams to the State thanks to the Ecobonus system, passed from hand to hand among the members of a criminal association: one of the many that in recent years have exploited the various bonuses of the Conte government to enrich themselves. Who gets the dirty credits in the end? At the Italian post office. Who buy them almost 100% of the value, an incredible percentage.

It is one of the details that emerges from the papers of the investigation into the gang busted last year by the Finance Police of Rimini. A 440 million scam, carried out by passing the credits underlying the bonus from one bogus company to another. The inventor of the system is an accountant, Stefano Francioni: who, writes the judge, “cannot claim to be unaware of the illicit origin of the receivables, given that he only paid them at 40% of the nominal value and in many cases immediately sold them to Poste Italiane for 98% of the nominal value».

Why does Poste do business with similar characters? The deputies of the Movimento 5 Stelle, Emiliano Fenu and Giovanni Currò, ask, indeed demand, that the public company buy second-hand credits – and therefore of obscure origin. They get victory. And for the scammers the business starts again.

It is enlightening to read the order of the Rimini court which indicted 81 people for conspiracy to commit crimes, defrauding the state and self-laundering. There is not only the curious role of Poste Italiane. There is also a detailed description of the ease with which the gang was able to take advantage of the holes contained in all the state aid decrees launched in recent years: from the facade bonus, to the lease bonus, up to the earthquake bonus. There is not yet a chapter on superbonus 110 in the investigation, the one now stopped by the Meloni government. But even there there have been scams. Because, as one of the associates, a certain Matteo Bonfrate, says on July 19, 2021: “That is, the Italian state is crazy, it’s one thing … they want to be buggered, practically”.

Now part of the process has landed in Milan, assigned to prosecutor Monia Di Marco, two leaders of the gang have fled to South America but have been captured and extradited. A part of the suspects has already chosen the abbreviated procedure to limit the damage, in the face of unequivocal interceptions: both on the ease of the scam and on the amount of money that can be accumulated by inventing non-existent expenses. As the accountant Franzoni says: “No one understands a f*ck about these credits and I do as I please, I bought and sold tax credits, I have 400 thousand euros in current accounts that I don’t know what to do with it”. “We’re already starting to grind money,” celebrates Bonfrate.

In the investigation by the economic and financial police unit of the Rimini “yellow flames”, coordinated by prosecutor Paolo Gengarelli, the holes in which the brains of the organization are wedged were analyzed in detail. The most sensational immediately appeared in the decree on the rental bonus, which was supposed to help entrepreneurs pay the rent during the lockdown: in the Revenue Agency system, amounts could be indicated without checks at will, and which in the Rimini investigation are reached 42 million a year, generating astronomical credits which were then handed over gradually until reaching Poste Italiane. Meanwhile, the men of the band celebrated: «The coronavirus has brought good luck. I took advantage, I tell you the truth. I’ve become a shark.”