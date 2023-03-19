Is home fitness rampant and taking over the whole living room? Tempo is the solution: it’s a cabinet that stores 40 kg of weight in the space of a bedside table. But, connected to TV and iPhone, it becomes a virtual personal trainer, who tells us what to do like, even counting the repetitions for us. If desired, there is also the possibility of using it with a real, remote personal trainer.

Prezzo: the basic version, Tempo Move, costs $500, while Tempo Studio, the one with a built-in screen, starts at $2,500. The monthly subscription, which offers access to lessons, costs $39 a month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

