Home loan and savings contract and tax return: this is important to note

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – How does a building society contract work? What government subsidies are there? And what should you know about tax returns? The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) explains what home savers should pay attention to.

A home savings contract means that savers already know when they sign the contract at what interest rate they can later get a home loan. This gives you planning security – because nobody knows the amount of future loan interest.

This is how a savings contract works

A home saver concludes a home savings contract – either with a home savings bank or a building society. In it, she specifies the amount of her home loan savings, for example 50,000 euros. The savings phase then begins. Depending on the contract, usually half of the home savings sum is saved in constant installments over a predetermined period. There is sometimes interest on credit balances – albeit usually very low.

In our example, after a good ten years, the saver has saved 25,000 euros, which means she has reached the minimum savings balance. The home loan and savings contract is now “ready for allocation”. This means that if she needs the money to build or renovate, the building society will pay her the full amount – i.e. 50,000 euros.

Now the so-called repayment phase begins: the saver pays back the 25,000 euros borrowed from the building society as a loan. And at the interest rate that was set when the contract was concluded.

The advantage: The building society guarantees the loan interest for the entire term – regardless of the current situation on the capital market.

The money from a building savings contract can be used for this

The saver can use the credit from the home savings contract to build or buy a property. Also possible: She uses the money either to modernize a property or for other so-called housing measures, such as a new heating system or new windows.

These state subsidies are available for home savings contracts

1. The housing premium

The state has been supporting home savers with a ten percent housing premium since 2021. In concrete terms, this means that they receive ten percent of the annual sum paid in as a bonus, but a maximum of 70 euros for single people and 140 euros for married people per year.

The requirements for the bonus:

The annual taxable income must be less than 35,000 euros for single people and less than 70,000 euros for married people. The building savings credit is tied to a residential use, so it must be spent on building, buying or modernizing a property. At least 50 euros per year must be paid into the savings contract.

2. The Employee Savings Allowance

Anyone who receives capital-forming benefits from their employer and allows the money to flow into a home savings contract is also entitled to the employee savings allowance under certain conditions. Home savers receive up to 43 euros a year from the state.

3. The home renter

With home ownership pensions, also known colloquially as “Wohn-Riester”, savers can score twice: on the one hand, there is a state subsidy, on the other hand, you can state the contributions to the Wohn-Riester as a special expense in your own tax return. However, you have to comply with strict conditions.

Building savings contracts and tax returns

1. Deduct the closing fee for the home savings contract as income-related expenses

Providers charge one percent of the building savings sum for each building savings contract concluded. With a home savings sum of 50,000 euros, that is 500 euros. Anyone who builds or buys a property with the money from their home savings contract in order to then rent it out can enter the transaction fee as income-related expenses from renting and leasing in their tax return. However, if you move into the property yourself, you are not entitled to this tax advantage.

2. Release credit interest from the home savings contract

Since 2009, interest on credit balances for building society savings has also been subject to withholding tax. Savers should therefore consider giving their own building society an exemption order. Because investment income, i.e. also interest on credit balances, remains tax-free for singles up to 801 euros per year (from 2023 it will be 1,000 euros). The double value applies to married couples.

