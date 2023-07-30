Home remedies against moisture in the refrigerator: These are effective

Moisture inside the refrigerator is a common problem that can lead to mold, food spoilage and equipment damage. For the efficiency and longevity of your refrigerator, it is important that you know which home remedies help against moisture in the refrigerator!

Fridge storage requires a certain level of humidity to maintain the quality of the food. However, bacteria thrive in humid environments and can spread quickly. This article provides advice on how to solve the problem.

What helps against moisture in the refrigerator?

You should first clean the refrigerator thoroughly on a regular basis.

Clean the fridge

Remove any open containers of sauces and condiments, as well as any fresh food that appears even slightly spoiled. First, take everything out of the fridge so you can give it a thorough wipe, and then clean the shelves, drawers, and other internal parts.

Clean the inside of the refrigerator with a solution of 1 liter of warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap. A fine layer of baking soda dusted over areas where odors or streaks of mold have built up on the sides or shelves of the refrigerator will help eliminate these problems.

Minimize opening and closing of refrigerator doors

There are a few methods to reduce the humidity in the refrigerator. Minimizing the frequency of opening and closing refrigerator doors can help maintain optimal humidity levels inside the unit.

store food properly

Always store perishable foods in airtight containers. However, do not overfill the appliance with food containers. Leave a space of at least 2 cm between the containers to ensure good air circulation throughout the device.

Optimum refrigerator temperature

You can use a thermometer to keep the fridge within an ideal temperature range of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius for the middle section of the fridge.

Home remedy against moisture in the fridge – rock salt

The best do-it-yourself dehumidifier is rock salt and it is also the most commonly used. Since rock salt has a high moisture absorption capacity, it can be used as a dehumidifier.

A small pack of rock salt and 2 small containers is all you need to build a rock salt dehumidifier. In one of the containers, several small holes should be drilled on the bottom and sides. Then insert the perforated container into the other container. Add rock salt until the container is full. After that, put the container in the fridge. The water begins to collect in the container and eventually drips through the openings of the inner container. The outer container catches the water and stores the excess.

Dehumidify the fridge with baking soda or baking soda

Dehumidification is just one of the many uses of baking soda. It’s a fantastic option because you can get it cheaply and conveniently at any store. While baking soda can be used as a dehumidifier, its effectiveness is limited to a small space, making it one of the best natural refrigerator dehumidifiers.

Find a small bowl that fits in the fridge. Then put a lot of baking soda in the bowl. Put the bowl in the fridge. If the baking soda hardens from absorbing too much moisture, you should replace it with new baking soda.

What to do if there is too much moisture in the fridge?

Because of its ability to remove moisture from the air, charcoal can also be used to create a dehumidifier in the refrigerator. Charcoal dehumidifiers are particularly effective when used in tight spaces like closets and refrigerators.

Make your own charcoal dehumidifier by following these steps: Find an empty can (a coffee can works well) and clean it out. The can must have a lid. Using a screwdriver, make air holes in the can by piercing the sides and lid. Then seal the can after putting the charcoal inside. Put the homemade charcoal dehumidifier where you need it most. After a few months, you need to replace the charcoal with new ones and start the dehumidification process all over again.

Silica gel against moisture

You’re probably familiar with the little packets of silica gel meant to absorb moisture that come in boxes for shoes and other items. You can keep the packets in the fridge. The silica gel should be replaced every few weeks for optimal performance.

Toilet paper, paper towels or newspaper in the fridge

Because cellulose absorbs and emits no emissions, this technique is ideal for neutralizing flavors left in the fridge. The porous textiles that make up this paper absorb moisture so it never gets damp or musty.

Bonus-Tipp: Nobody likes to throw away food, but unfortunately sometimes our fruits and vegetables spoil before we have a chance to eat them. Just put some paper towels (you can also use toilet paper or kitchen roll) in your crisper before you put your fruit and veg in it. If you put more fruits and vegetables in, consider swapping out the paper towels. This keeps your fruit and vegetables fresh for longer. Placing a paper towel directly in a bag of lettuce or spinach will keep the contents crisp for a long time. It also ensures a clean crisper.

How exactly does it work?

Many fruits and vegetables gradually wilt as they lose water. Since the moisture has nowhere to escape, the vegetables in the crisper drawer will slowly turn brown. Using paper towels to soak up the moisture will delay the vegetables from wilting. With the abundance of fresh vegetables at your disposal, you can now prepare a variety of summer salads.

Newspaper, if dampened and placed in the inside corners of the refrigerator, can serve as an alternative to toilet paper.

If you always want to eat fresh and delicious fruits and vegetables, you should definitely try some of the dehumidification methods above! These home remedies work wonders!

