Home remedies for better fruiting

Lemon trees need different nutrients to be strong, healthy and to bear lots of delicious fruit. It doesn’t matter how fertile your soil is, these citrus trees need an additional source of minerals and nutrients to promote fruiting and flavor. The best fertilizer for the lemon tree should contain a higher proportion of nitrogen compared to phosphorus and potassium. Here’s how to fertilize your lemon tree using just a few simple home remedies.

Fertilize lemon trees: with which natural means, when and how often?

The lemon tree is one of the most popular trees in the home garden. That’s why he deserves the best care. There are several reasons why you should use a natural fertilizer and we will show you the best of them.

Use Epsom salt as fertilizer

Epsom salt is a natural mineral compound rich in magnesium, sulfur, and sulfates. It can be used as a natural pesticide to prevent plant diseases or to treat certain plant problems.

Epsom salt also acts as a natural fertilizer, keeping the soil healthy and encouraging lemon tree growth. Add 45 g of Epsom salt to 4 liters of water and spray the newly washed leaves with this solution in the spring.

Fertilize lemon tree with eggshells

Egg shells are rich in calcium and contain traces of magnesium. These nutrients are both good for lemon trees by helping prevent disease, balancing soil pH, and promoting overall plant growth.

Egg shells are best used as fertilizer when dried and ground into a fine powder. This makes it easier for the trees to absorb the nutrients from the powder.

You can dry the eggshells by baking them on a tray in the oven at 120°C for 30 minutes. Then process it in a blender into a fine powder and work it directly into the soil. Make sure lemon trees have shallow roots and don’t dig too deep. The powder will slowly release calcium and other nutrients over the next few months.

It is important to note that eggshells should not be used more than once every two weeks as too much calcium can be harmful to plants.

Are coffee grounds suitable for lemon trees?

As we have already mentioned, lemon trees need a higher nitrogen supplement. Therefore, coffee grounds are the perfect natural fertilizer. It is good for lemon trees as it improves soil nitrogen and acidity.

For best results, use dried coffee grounds, as wet coffee grounds can often clump together and cause mold. Used coffee grounds can also be used as a natural pest control agent. It keeps aphids away from the tree and is an effective remedy against snails. You can add it to compost or use it on its own as a mulch around the base of the tree.

Homemade liquid fertilizer for lemon trees

If you’re not using a slow-release fertilizer, consider nurturing your lemon tree by using a natural liquid fertilizer once a month.

Put leaves, stems, flowers and comfrey in a glass and fill with water. Leave it in the sun for a whole day to ferment. Filter the liquid and fertilize your lemon tree with it monthly.

Place nettle leaves, flowers and stalks in a glass jar and fill with water. Put it in a sunny place for a day, filter the liquid and use it as a fertilizer monthly. Don’t forget to put on gloves.

Fertilize lemon tree with compost

Compost is an excellent lemon tree fertilizer that will help you get the most out of your harvest. Mix the compost with soil and use it to fill the hole where you planted your tree. Then water the soil regularly until it has fully absorbed the water and is moist. Then wait two weeks before watering again to allow the excess fertilizer to drain away from the tree’s roots. Fertilizing lemon trees with compost improves the flavor of the fruit by increasing the sugar content of the fruit.

Use baker’s yeast as a natural fertilizer

Baker’s yeast is rich in minerals, organic iron and a variety of trace elements. Hence, it promotes growth and increases fruit production of lemon trees.

Put 100g of crushed yeast and 1 glass of sugar in a bucket, then add 10L of warm water. Stir the solution well until the yeast and sugar dissolve. Cover the vessel with plastic wrap, but don’t wear it tightly because fermentation releases large amounts of gases and creates fizz. The mixture should sit at room temperature for a week to ferment.

To fertilize your lemon tree with yeast, dilute a glass of the solution in 10L of water. Water the plant with it at the beginning of spring and at the end of summer. If necessary, it can also be used all year round, but not more than once every 2 weeks.