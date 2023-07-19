Home Remedies for Night Cramps: Put a bar of soap in bed

It was 1938 when the Trio Lescano dedicated a text to the legs, which have always been a weapon of seduction, irresistible in the eyes of men. Summer is the moment in which we can discover them but also the season that penalizes them the most: thanks to the heat and humidity, the lower limbs can be victims of discomfort, such as swellings, heavinesstingling and, at night, also of cramps. A muscular problem, the latter, which is remedied in a concentrate of perfume that we all have at home: the bar of soap. A scientific journal decreed its beneficial action.

In this article

Why cramps appear at night

Cramps are muscle contractions that occur suddenly and involuntarily in the calf, thigh or foot. The twinges are very intense and often they appear at night due to excessive sweating or dehydration. If they occur with a certain frequency, night cramps could be a sign of one mineral deficiencysuch as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, or vitamin D. They are fought at the table with the diet and the right hydration or with supplements. But not only…

Remedies for night cramps: bar of soap in bed



The solution to night cramps may be in our pantry. It would be enough to place one bar of soap at the end of the bed, to sleep better. The scientific journal explains why Reader’s Digest: during the night, with the heat emanating from the body under the sheets, the soap favors the release of all the properties useful for the legs to find relief. Among these are, in fact, the potassium chloride ions which, once absorbed by the skin, restore normal salt levels in the body.

Also useful for restless legs syndrome

The home remedy and very fragrant would be ideal even in the case of restless legs syndrome. Abbreviated as RLS, it is a neurological disorder linked to moments of relaxation. The patient who suffers from it perceives an unbearable discomfort in the lower limbs, which leads him to move them irrepressibly. Episodes occur before falling asleep or while sleeping. This syndrome also has as its cause a possible lack of magnesium, mineral salts or stress.

Remedies for night cramps: which soap to choose?

To obtain the desired results, it is sufficient to place a bar of soap under the sheets, at the foot of the bed; but not any. Here’s how to choose it according to your needs.

Marseille soap is anti-inflammatory

Marseille soap, 100% pure, has soothing properties and helps to rebalance its Ph, also preventing irritations and allergies or diseases, such as psoriasis and eczema. Used under the sheets, it’s good for athletes because it’s capable of relieve muscle pain and swellings.

With green tea to promote blood circulation

Green tea essential oil soap bar is effective for those who have poor circulation problemscaused by the stagnation of liquids. Using this type of soap, therefore, allows you to deflate your legs and feet, also ensuring a better quality of sleep. Alternatively, al soap is also fine tea tree oilpowerful natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

The sage or nettle-based soap against stress

Finally, sage or nettle-based soap bars are a precious help in all those cases in which the problem of cramps or restless legs syndrome is linked to situations of stress and tension. These two aromatic plants, like lavender, have relaxing properties very portentous.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

