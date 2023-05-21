Home remedies for rose powdery mildew that help with white leaves

Warm weather and lots of sun favor the spread of fungal diseases in plants. In the spring, the roses are often attacked by powdery mildew. The white coating on the leaves is one of the first signs of fungal infestation. If you act quickly, the spread can be prevented. We list three home remedies that have proven to be particularly helpful in the fight against powdery mildew.

Powdery mildew on roses: what can be done to quickly combat the fungus?

The difference between powdery mildew and downy mildew : The white coating on the leaves and trunk is typical of powdery mildew. It looks like white powder and can be wiped off or rinsed with water. The sign of downy mildew is the yellow spots on the leaves.

: The white coating on the leaves and trunk is typical of powdery mildew. It looks like white powder and can be wiped off or rinsed with water. The sign of downy mildew is the yellow spots on the leaves. Powdery mildew on roses is a typical rose disease. The exciter – a Fungus affects only rose plants and cannot spread to nearby trees, flowers, and crops. Conversely, cucumbers, for example, also often fall victim to powdery mildew, but the trigger is another fungus.

and cannot spread to nearby trees, flowers, and crops. Conversely, cucumbers, for example, also often fall victim to powdery mildew, but the trigger is another fungus. High humidity, dry leaves, a semi-shady to shady location and temperatures between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius favor an infestation.

dry leaves, a semi-shady to shady location and temperatures between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius favor an infestation. In young plants can excessive fertilization encourage the spread of the fungus. To avoid this, fertilize the rose plants with slow-release fertilizer. It will gradually release beneficial nutrients into the soil. In contrast, liquid fertilizer in the irrigation water provides the plants with a lot of nutrients that young roses cannot absorb.

Treating roses naturally: Baking soda with canola oil and liquid soap

Baking soda is touted as a miracle cure for powdery mildew. However, study results have shown that baking soda alone is not sufficiently effective against the fungus. In order to improve the effect of the home remedy, it is therefore combined with rapeseed oil and liquid soap.

Preparation: In an empty and clean 3 liter bottle, add 1 tablespoon of baking soda. Fill 1 tsp canola oil and 1 tsp liquid soap or dish soap (liquid detergent is not suitable). Incidentally, you can replace the rapeseed oil with soybean oil. Cap the bottle and shake vigorously to mix the ingredients well.

Application: Put the solution in a spray bottle and spray the affected plant early in the morning on a cloudy day. The first treatment is meant to show results so to keep the fungus from spreading, repeat 3 more times over the next 14 days.

This home remedy can help immediately if you use it at the first sign (white leaves) of an infestation. This is often the case in spring in particular – many plants are attacked by the pathogen for the first time. However, if the rose petals have already curled up and are dry and yellow-brown, you can try the next home remedy and get better results.

Spray with mouthwash: That’s why the home remedy is so effective

In the case of a heavy infestation, mouthwash can prove to be a particularly effective remedy against powdery mildew. In the US, professors at the Institute of Plant Biology in Minnesota conducted experiments and found that a mouthwash solution was very effective against powdery mildew. The most important thing is that you take mouthwash with ethanol.

Preparation: For young plants, mouthwash and water are mixed in a ratio of 1 to 4. For roses that are already well established, you can mix mouthwash and water in a ratio of 1 to 3.

Application: In the late afternoon on a dry day, pour the solution into a spray bottle and mist the plant. Treat a second time after 10-12 days.

Milk against powdery mildew on roses and in the soil

The scientists have not yet found out why milk is so effective against powdery mildew. It is believed that the composition of the milk not only fights the fungus, but also strengthens the plants. A treatment with a solution of 100 ml milk and 200 ml water brings particularly good results. The plant is sprayed with half of the solution, the other half is shaken on the ground, in the root area. Repeat the application after 7 days.

Treat and prevent powdery mildew naturally with neem oil

The neem oil is traditionally used to control pests like aphids. But it is also used in the fight against powdery mildew – also as a means of prevention. Neem oil is natural, is good for plants and is not harmful to other animals and insects. It is important that it is stored and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that affects rose plants in May. The fungi overwinter in the ground and spread quickly in warm weather. In order to protect the plants, you should also strengthen them with long-term fertilizer and choose a location that is as sunny as possible.