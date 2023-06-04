Home remedies help against the disease

Rose rust is an annoying fungal disease that causes orange-red spore pustules to appear on the underside of rose petals. Rust is caused by fungal spores that are carried by the wind and can overwinter on the soil surface, on debris that has fallen on the ground, and even on objects like fences and posts. As summer began, symptoms progressed from orange spots on the stems of the roses to more noticeable orange speckles on the leaves of the plant. This can cause leaves to fall off the rose plants. In this article we will tell you how to combat and recognize rose rust. You only need natural remedies to nurture healthy roses in the garden again.

Combat rose rust – all symptoms

A parasitic fungus, along with several other closely related species, is responsible for the disease known as rose rust (Phragmidium mucronate) is known. Roses are the only plants affected by this disease, which begins in spring and lasts until the leaves fall off. The degree of susceptibility to rust of each rose variety varies quite a bit, but many current roses should be resistant to the disease. The most common rose diseases are blackspot, powdery mildew and rose rust, but rose rust is the least harmful fungal disease.

The following symptoms are possible:

In spring one can spot deformed young green stems covered with huge pustules of dusty bright orange spores.

You can also see yellow dots on the upper surface of the leaves with pustules of orange dust spores on the underside of the leaves. At the end of summer, the orange pustules turn into black pustules. Early defoliation of infected leaves is possible.

Prevent rust stains on roses

These tips are very helpful if you want to prevent fungal disease.

How to water plants so that rust fungus does not develop

Like many other fungal diseases, rust fungus thrives in a moist environment. The most important thing you can do to curb rust infestation is to stop watering your flower bed from above. Instead, use a watering wand or drip irrigation system to direct the water to the ground. If you are unable to do this, you should water your flower garden very early in the morning, before the sun’s rays have a chance to quickly dry the leaves of your flowers.

Fertilize your plants

Giving your rose plants the nutrients they need to thrive will allow them to mature faster, reduce their susceptibility to pests and diseases, and ultimately bloom profusely. To ensure your plants are getting plenty of nutrients and thriving, you can fertilize the soil.

Give your plants plenty of room to grow

It is also important that your roses have adequate space to grow. Only then are they protected from having to compete with other plants for scarce resources such as water, sun and nutrients. There are also plants that don’t get along well with one another, and you should find out about them too.

Combat rose rust naturally

You can treat rose rust biologically with these home remedies.

Remove infected rose petals

You can reduce the number of rust infestations by keeping your garden properly clean. If you notice signs of rust on the foliage, remove and destroy them immediately to prevent the spores from spreading to other areas. Do not add plant material that may be diseased to your compost pile.

Use nettle manure as an environmentally friendly pesticide

If you don’t want to resort to store-bought chemicals, you can make your own natural pesticides or fungicides by simply picking some stinging nettles, placing them in a bucket of cold water, and waiting a few days.

After the plant debris has been removed, you have an all natural control agent that can help you get rid of the rust on your plants. In addition, this control agent can also serve as a natural fertilizer for your plants.

Using baking soda as a spray against the fungal disease

Baking soda is another natural way to prevent the spread of rust on your rose petals. Make a solution of baking soda and water and spray the affected plants with it. You should mix 4 teaspoons of baking soda and 30 ml of horticultural oil in 4 liters of water. This combination makes a DIY fungicide spray that can be sprayed weekly on the rust-affected plants and kill the rust.

However, don’t expect this to be a quick fix to the problem. If you want to get rid of the rust for good, you should consistently use this procedure in addition to all other measures.

Combat rose rust with neem oil

To prevent rust from developing on roses, you can use neem oil. The neem tree is the source of the organic fungicide neem oil. It is recommended to apply a foliar spray of ready-to-use neem oil to the plant for 7 days until the disease is under control. Continue use at 14-day intervals to prevent recurrence of the disease. Be sure to follow the specific directions on the label.